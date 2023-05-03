CLARKSBURG — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is preparing for an evening of Christian country rock this fall.
“An Acoustic Evening of Stories and Songs with Zach Williams” is scheduled for Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A. Young said North Central West Virginia residents should get ready for a night of unforgettable music and a soul-stirring performance.
“Zach Williams will blow you away with his powerful vocals, raw talent, and chart-topping hits” Young said.
From “Chain Breaker” to “Rescue Story,” Williams music speaks to the heart of what it means to be human, and this acoustic performance is an opportunity to hear Williams’ music in a way that feels personal and intimate. You’re invited on a journey through his stories and songs, crafting a night that will leave you feeling inspired.
“Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the genre, this is a show you won’t want to miss,” Young said. “So come join us for an unforgettable night of music, worship, and community.”
Tickets for “An Acoustic Evening of Stories & Songs with Zach Williams” start at $28.75, and go on sale on Friday, May 5 at Noon. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.