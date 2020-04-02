Literacy program takes its mission online

FAIRMONT – While students are completing their school work outside the classroom because of the coronavirus threat, they may not be getting the same educational stimulus they would get while inside the classroom.
Continual education is important to a child’s development, especially for elementary school students. Extended periods away from an educational subject can lead students into what many educators call “a slide.”
“We want parents to understand that reading is key, and students that aren’t reading regress,” said Beverly Richards, president of Read Aloud West Virginia’s Marion County chapter. “Trying to home school is not an easy thing at all, and we need people to remember that reading is key.”
Read Aloud West Virginia is a volunteer-led nonprofit that puts readers into elementary school classrooms for in-person reading sessions. Because schools are closed right now, the organization’s volunteers are idle, however, the organization’s leadership has found a solution by going to the internet.
“What we do normally is we put volunteer readers in the classroom,” said Nicole Walls, public relations chair for Read Aloud WV of Marion County. “Since we couldn’t do that, we needed to make sure we still had a presence, because literature is so important and that children still had reading in their lives.”
Families can now go online and watch videos of Read Aloud West Virginia volunteers reading books on its Facebook page.
“Monday through Friday we have a chapter book series where we read one chapter a day,” Walls said. “We also provide a picture book for all elementary school ages as well.”
Walls said the daily videos have been averaging more than 6,000 views, and students seem to appreciate Read Aloud’s efforts. She hopes parents are actually getting their kids to the screen, so they can continue their reading education, albeit virtually.
“It’s a great way to reach kids,” Walls said. “We’re really proud that we’re getting the viewership that we are and making sure people are actually sitting down with their kids and reading.”
Richards said the prospect of reading aloud gives new readers the sense that reading is important, and it helps them further their educational development in several ways. As a retired elementary school teacher, Richards knows how important this is.
“Reading aloud to students increases their vocabulary, their attention span and their reading skills,” Richards said. “When they listen to their parents read, that’s important because they have model reading.”
Walls also said that the group wants to read books kids will find enjoyable while at home, so they will be more likely to read on their own and for pleasure and fun in the future.
“If we make reading pleasurable and we make it fun for them, by the time they reach that age, they will want to read,” Walls said. “That’s our goal, to read them literature that maybe they are not exposed to.”
Walls also said Read Aloud of Marion County had secured Highlights magazines for every elementary student in the county, and once they are back in school, they can distribute them to students.
“We had gotten a Highlights magazine for every single child accounted for in every elementary school in the county,” Walls said. “When they come back, every single child will receive those magazines.”
For Richards, the biggest loss caused by social distancing is she’s not able to spend time with her granddaughter, whom she usually reads to during their visits. Richards said is looking forward to being able to read aloud again to her granddaughter.
“She’s smart but I know that one of the major things is that her mom, her dad, her grandfather and I, we all read to her all the time,” Richards said. “The biggest thing I miss with all of this social distancing is I miss my granddaughter sitting on my lap while I read to her, and she usually tries to re-read it to me.”
