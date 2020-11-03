Vote 2020

It’s Election Day.

Get live updates here at TimesWV.com. Our local results are gathered by our staff and winners are called by us. Statewide, congressional district and presidential election results are reported and winners declared by the Associated Press, which is a trusted election news service.

FAIRMONT — The following vote results are provided by the Marion County Clerk's office and are considered unofficial until certified by local officials.

With 62.78 percent of voters counted...

U.S. President

Joseph R. Biden(D): 8,836

Donald J. Trump(R): 16,218

U.S. Senator

Shelley Moore-Capito(R): 16,645

Paula Jean Swearengin(D): 7,570

Governor

Jim Justice(R): 15,182

Ben Salango(D): 8,575

U.S. House Dist. 1:

David McKinley(R): 16,080

Natalie Cline(D): 8,673

Secretary of State:

Natalie Tennant(D): 13,127

Mac Warner(R): 12,096

Auditor:

John McCuskey(R): 14,834

Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor(D): 9.144

Treasurer:

Riley Moore(R): 12,662

John D. Perdue(D): 11,978

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Bob Beach(D): 10,459

Kent Leonhardt(R): 14,040

Attorney General:

Sam Brown Petsonk(D): 11,078

Patrick Morrisey(R): 13,713

W.Va. Senate Dist. 2:

Josh Gary(D): 1,888

Mike Maroney(R): 2,555

W.Va. Senate Dist. 13:

Mike Caputo(D): 24,938 (includes Monongalia County final totals)

Rebecca Polis(R): 18,790

House of Delegates Dist. 49:

Amy Summers(R): 395

Michael Manypenny(D): 225

House of Delegates Dist. 50:

Michael Angelucci(D): 10,777

Joey Garcia(D): 10,851

Ron Straight(D): 9,341

Phil Mallow(R): 11,120

Darton McIntire(R): 8,436

Guy Ward(R): 11,281

County Commissioner:

Linda Longstreth(D) 12,835

David Kennedy(R): 11,567

Sheriff:

Joe Carpenter(D): 12,459

Jimmy Riffle(R): 12,680

Fairmont City Council

District 2:

Anne Bolyard: 2,675

David "Alex" Knapp: 1,001

Sharon Harvey Mallow: 1,330

Scott Straight: 1,234

District 4:

Terry Burton: 1,063

Rick Garcia: 3,351

Brad Merrifield: 2,236

District 6:

Daniel K. "Dan" Weber: 2,161

Dora Kay Grubb: 1,747

Gia Deasy: 2,334

District 7:

Phil Mason: 3,001

Blair Montgomery: 3,383

Fire Levy: 

Yes: 15,340

No: 9,417

