It’s Election Day.
Get live updates here at TimesWV.com. Our local results are gathered by our staff and winners are called by us. Statewide, congressional district and presidential election results are reported and winners declared by the Associated Press, which is a trusted election news service.
FAIRMONT — The following vote results are provided by the Marion County Clerk's office and are considered unofficial until certified by local officials.
With 62.78 percent of voters counted...
U.S. President
Joseph R. Biden(D): 8,836
Donald J. Trump(R): 16,218
U.S. Senator
Shelley Moore-Capito(R): 16,645
Paula Jean Swearengin(D): 7,570
Governor
Jim Justice(R): 15,182
Ben Salango(D): 8,575
U.S. House Dist. 1:
David McKinley(R): 16,080
Natalie Cline(D): 8,673
Secretary of State:
Natalie Tennant(D): 13,127
Mac Warner(R): 12,096
Auditor:
John McCuskey(R): 14,834
Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor(D): 9.144
Treasurer:
Riley Moore(R): 12,662
John D. Perdue(D): 11,978
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Bob Beach(D): 10,459
Kent Leonhardt(R): 14,040
Attorney General:
Sam Brown Petsonk(D): 11,078
Patrick Morrisey(R): 13,713
W.Va. Senate Dist. 2:
Josh Gary(D): 1,888
Mike Maroney(R): 2,555
W.Va. Senate Dist. 13:
Mike Caputo(D): 24,938 (includes Monongalia County final totals)
Rebecca Polis(R): 18,790
House of Delegates Dist. 49:
Amy Summers(R): 395
Michael Manypenny(D): 225
House of Delegates Dist. 50:
Michael Angelucci(D): 10,777
Joey Garcia(D): 10,851
Ron Straight(D): 9,341
Phil Mallow(R): 11,120
Darton McIntire(R): 8,436
Guy Ward(R): 11,281
County Commissioner:
Linda Longstreth(D) 12,835
David Kennedy(R): 11,567
Sheriff:
Joe Carpenter(D): 12,459
Jimmy Riffle(R): 12,680
Fairmont City Council
District 2:
Anne Bolyard: 2,675
David "Alex" Knapp: 1,001
Sharon Harvey Mallow: 1,330
Scott Straight: 1,234
District 4:
Terry Burton: 1,063
Rick Garcia: 3,351
Brad Merrifield: 2,236
District 6:
Daniel K. "Dan" Weber: 2,161
Dora Kay Grubb: 1,747
Gia Deasy: 2,334
District 7:
Phil Mason: 3,001
Blair Montgomery: 3,383
Fire Levy:
Yes: 15,340
No: 9,417
