FAIRMONT — Jacob Ralston’s first day of work was the day West Virginia went under the stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A nurse’s assistant at Ruby Memorial Hospital, he still went to work that day, because he got into the medical field through love for health and patient care.
“The reason why I’m working in a hospital is that I really have just found passion in medicine through my upbringing and my experience with it,” said Jacob, who is also majoring in biology at West Virginia University. “I really wanted to do something, because I feel like a lot of people wait to get into medicine until they’re a doctor. I have something to offer now to the medical field, so I think I’m kind of wasting my time to wait what I have to offer.”
According to Jacob, his work in the hospital is mostly providing help to the nurses and other professionals who are on the front lines of emergency medical care. One of those nurses happens to be his mom, Mandi Jo Browning, who has been an RN at Ruby Memorial for about a year but has been in healthcare for about 20 years.
Despite her experience in the field, Browning has never seen a pandemic unfold before her eyes, but it does give her some perspective on handling it.
“I have been in nursing for a long time, and I guess this is the first thing I’ve ever seen like this,” Browning said. “But we see a lot of diseases that have to be isolated, and honestly, they’re treated no different other than they can’t come out of their rooms and we have to limit our access.”
Browning is the mother of three kids, and her other son, Brandon Ralston, is a 2nd Lieutenant and a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear and Officer in the National Guard, and he also got into the position relatively recently.
“I just finished my basic officer leadership training for the Chemical Corps back in February, so I just got thrown into this right off the bat,” Brandon said. “It’s dangerous times but exciting times to be able to contribute and protect my home community and my home state.”
Despite these family members working on the front lines of this pandemic, Browning said she feels safe knowing that they each have the training necessary to remain safe through it.
“It has been interesting,” Browning said. “I’m not concerned, we all wash our hands, take every precaution we’re supposed to. I do enjoy working with him, I don’t think many parents get that opportunity.”
“I’m proud of them for sure.”
While working with his mom has led to a few awkward situations, Jacob said that it has overall been a good experience.
“We work together well,” Jacob said. “There haven’t been any issues there.”
Browning said that Ruby has seen a bit of a transformation in the wake and development of COVID-19, with her unit particularly being used to treat patients with positive cases.
“It’s actually a really smooth process how we do it,” Browning said. “The floor that we rule out the patients, if they have it, we keep them, if they don’t, we ship them to another unit.”
Jacob said that although his job is to provide assistance to nurses ad patients, it actually takes some coordination to maintain efficiency and safety through the crisis.
“It has taken a lot of collaboration with the nurses and with the care teams to try to do things at the same time,” Jacob said. “So I have a delegated task and the nurse has a delegated task, and we try to put them as close as possible so we can be going into the room at the same time.”
Brandon’s work has mainly been executing orders relayed by the Governor and involves work in senior care facilities and in communities to provide aid to those in need through this pandemic.
“Really it’s just a joint collaboration,” Brandon said. “The Guard is here to answer the call by the Governor whenever there is assistance or need from us.”
Brandon also said he is happy to be able to help the people of West Virginia in this time of mass need, seeing it as his calling.
“I see it as my calling to whatever the citizens of this state, this country, whatever they call upon me to do, I’m going to do it,” Brandon said. “I will gladly be there and I will serve to my utmost.”
Jacob, too, said that working in the vicinity of healthcare has given him perspective on the damages of COVID-19 because he is seeing the effects it has on people right before his eyes.
“It’s definitely very different when you’re standing outside a room and getting ready to go inside, and you realize the person has this disease,” Jacob said. “It was a very eye-opening experience for me, the first time I had to go into a room.
“I was very surprised and very shocked at how sick the people actually are.”
