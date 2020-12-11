PITTSBURGH — Published reports say generic drug manufacturer Mylan will be closing its Morgantown plant by mid-2021, a move that will result in the loss of 1,500 jobs in North Central West Virginia.
According to a press release from its parent company, Viatris Inc., which was formed earlier this year after Pfizer purchased Mylan in 2019.
The plant shutdown is part of a global restructuring plan to provide maximum return to the company's shareholders.
"Viatris' restructuring initiative incorporates and expands on the restructuring program announced by Mylan earlier this year as part of its business transformation efforts. Viatris' initiative is intended to reduce the company's cost base by at least $1 billion by the end of 2024 or sooner, with a significant portion of the reduction expected to be achieved within the first two years," states the press release.
The Mylan plant is one of 15 global manufacturing facilities "that are deemed to be no longer viable either due to surplus capacity, challenging market dynamics or a shift in its product portfolio toward more complex products."
"Wherever feasible, Viatris will seek to find potential buyers for its facilities in order to preserve as many jobs as possible and will work with impacted communities to identify appropriate potential alternatives," states the press release.
The Morgantown layoffs are among 45,000 employees the company will cut from its workforce.
“This announcement in no way reflects upon the company’s genuine appreciation for the commitment and work ethic of the employees at Chestnut Ridge. The phasing out of manufacturing operations at this facility was a decision Viatris did not take lightly,” stated Viatris CEO Michael Goettler.
“The site has been producing medicine in Morgantown since 1965 and paved the way for Mylan’s early growth. We are sharing the details of this announcement now in order to provide as much time as possible prior to the closing date to work with federal, state and local leaders to try to identify alternatives for the site outside of the Viatris network that could potentially preserve as many jobs as possible. In the meantime, we remain committed to treating those impacted fairly and with respect.”
According to report, Viatris will keep the Collins Ferry research and development lab open saying the team has played a "critical role" in some of the company's scientific achievements.
Goettler said employees who remain on the job through July 31, 2021 will receive a severance package based on their years of experience and pay grade.
According to WVMetroNews, the Morgantown plant was not in operation Thursday and employees were told to leave any company-owned items such as cell phones or laptops. Late shifts were told not to report. Weekend shifts were also told to stand down.
The idling was to last until this Dec. 15.
Co-founded in West Virginia in 1961 by the late Milan Puskar, Mylan was a small vitamin company that grew into a global generic drug manufacturer.
The layoffs come just weeks after company officials announced the creation of Viatris, a product of the Nov. 16 merger of the Mylan merger of Pfizer's Upjohn division and Mylan. At the closing, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch, daughter of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin(D-W.Va.), retired and Upjohn group’s president Goettler became CEO at Viatris.
Viatris, headquartered in Delaware, retained Mylan’s operations center in Cecil, Washington County, Pa., and the plant in Morgantown along with operations centers in Hyderabad, India, and in Shanghai, where Upjohn was based.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.