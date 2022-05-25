PLEASANT VALLEY — Valley Healthcare Systems is bringing real solutions to the opioid crisis.
Valley Health, a Marion County-based health care network, opened the doors to its new 100-bed long-term substance use disorder facility in March, but Tuesday morning the community gathered outside the facility to officially dedicate the facility with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
A wide range of figureheads in the community attended, including representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-1, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as well as local leaders from the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, city, county and other health care organizations.
“Twenty years ago, you wouldn’t have had this many people show up for the ribbon cutting of a drug treatment program, no way,” Valley Health COO Gerry Schmidt said. “I know that because I’ve been doing this for 50 years. This is amazing because it shows our support in the community.”
Construction and planning for the facility began in 2017 and has resulted in three new buildings totaling to 40,000 square-feet on a nine-acre campus just next to the airport in Pleasant Valley.
The total cost of the project rang in at around $7 million and Valley Health had several grants assisting them along the way, including a $3 million grant from the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund, whose namesake was a Charleston native who died of a heroin overdose.
Ryan’s parents, Cece and Bobby Brown, are advocates for change around substance use disorders. While they couldn’t attend Tuesday, Cece gave an interview the week prior to the ceremony.
“Ryan was 27, there was so much grieving, and we didn’t know how to cope,” Cece Brown said. “I wanted to blame someone, but I knew that wouldn’t do any good.”
After the grieving process, the Browns put their energy toward a solution and pushed the West Virginia Legislature to create a fund to fight substance use disorders.
The fund with Ryan Brown’s name attached comes at a time where West Virginia is top of the charts for opioid-related deaths and most people can point to someone they know affected by the epidemic.
Valley’s mission is to give their clients real help and real solutions to the struggles that accompany these difficult disorders. Marion County is no stranger to the opioid epidemic and that’s evidenced by the need this new facility fills.
Since opening in March, the 100 beds are already half occupied with over 50 clients. Valley CEO Brian Sharp said that if they had the staff, they’d likely have more patients now.
“We want every one of our clients to have a life they like better than the life they had before,” Sharp said. “We are doing everything we can to help them reshape their lives and to help them get an enjoyment out of life that they haven’t found before.”
Valley’s new facility boasts many amenities for its clients and shows that Sharp’s goal of reshaping lives isn’t just lip service. The facility has computer labs, offers hiking, yoga classes, art therapy, sports and other recreation.
“The opioid crisis isn’t just affecting the downtrodden anymore, a lot of people we’ve treated were ‘backed in’ to addiction because of an accident and prescribed medicine,” Schmidt said. “That has really helped drop that veil of stigma around treatment.”
Many of the employees of Valley are products of the program who have bettered their lives through help they received from Schmidt, Sharp and their team.
One such employee, Sherry Bailey, is the program manager at the new facility. She knew firsthand of the stigma around rehabilitation but has worked hard to spread the word that addiction is not a moral failing.
“Substance use disorders are rampant across our state and this is not a moral failing and we’re past the moral model of addiction,” Bailey said. “I want everyone who’s struggling to understand that this isn’t a moral issue, this is something that people do recover from and all you have to do is reach out for help.”
Valley Healthcare System and their services can be found online at http://www.valleyhealthcare.org or by calling 1-800-232-0020.
