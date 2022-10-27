MONONGAH — A park in Monongah is set for a makeover after the town received a $10,000 grant this week.
Del. Guy Ward, R-Marion County, presented a check from the legislature’s Local Economic Development Assistance program at Monday’s town council meeting to perform upgrades to Brogan Raddish Memorial Park located near the Rail Trail.
Ward described Monongah as a proud community, despite not having as many resources or revenue as other towns in Marion County.
“They’re a small town, they don’t have the revenue like the City of Fairmont or White Hall...So, they need some help. I won’t be back in the House next year, but if I can ever get out another opportunity, I’ll do what I can for them in the future. I enjoy helping communities out,” Ward said.
Monongah Mayor JohnBoy Palmer, said the grant means the world to their community.
“You always hear, ‘Oh, we’re going to help you and nothing really happens. I just kind of wanted to basically publicly thank him, not only for me, but from the town, the council and just everybody in Monongah. It truly means a lot, especially to the small town. I mean that $10,000 is a big deal for a small town like us when, you know, money’s tight,” Palmer said.
Ward said, as an elected official, he’s just happy to be able to help out.
“I was trying to help them out and and I guess it must have touched a lot of people because I’ve gotten a lot of good outpouring about it. It’s very rewarding. I don’t expect it, but I’m happy to receive it. I mean, that’s what being an elected official should be all about,” Ward said.
Palmer said the town is looking into adding lights and power to the picnic and pavilion area at the park and possibly adding a grill. The park is next to a soccer field and he envisions families being able to have a picnic and grill out possibly during one of their kid’s soccer games.
“We just want to make it more accessible for everybody to just have a good time or good day at,” Palmer said.
At the entrance to the park, there is a memorial stone dedicated to honor Brogan Raddish, a community member who died at age 14 of Ewing’s Sarcoma, a soft tissue bone cancer, after being in remission three or four times. Her grandmother, Dietta Goush, of Monongah, said she is looking forward to seeing the new additions to the park.
“This little town needs something for families and I know when they have soccer practice, there’s kids over there every night,” Goush said.
She would take Brogan to the park and they would have a picnic before she passed. Brogan was active in the community. She danced, was on the swim team, rode horses and loved to go fishing.
Along the walking trail, on the telephone pole on the entrance to the park, there is an angel holding a red heart that lights up. The angel commemorates Brogan and is a reminder that she watches over the park, Goush said.
“When kids are playing on the playground, Brogan’s angel is overlooking the playground,” Goush said.
