MORGANTOWN — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s Superman — headed to the 10th annual West Virginia Popular Culture and Comic Book Convention.
Held this weekend in Morgantown’s Mylan Park, the convention brought together many pop culture fans who cosplayed as their favorite characters, from superheroes to anime villains.
Fans came to the convention in no small number, with event organizers tallying more than 1,500 attendees in a two-day span.
The convention was founded by Jon Hayes, owner of Comic Paradise Plus in Fairmont. Hayes began the event to spread the word about his own business, but came to find there was significant demand for a recurring comic convention in West Virginia.
“We ran a really successful comic con. People kept saying, ‘Are you going to do it again?’” he said. “So we did.”
For many attendees, this year’s convention provided an opportunity to connect with other fans not often accessible in the Mountain State.
Attendee Kristyn Campbell said her favorite part of the convention was appreciating and purchasing horror-themed items, which can be hard to come by in the Morgantown area.
“There’s a lot of it here, which is probably the most I’ve seen in Morgantown,” she said.
Campbell said the convention provides fans an opportunity to “interact with the community,” and meet “people who have similar interests.”
Marjorie Toohey, one of the convention organizers, said her favorite part of the event is seeing people return year after year, especially “kids excited to see their cartoon favorites in real life.”
Kristy Delcid attended the event to support her fiancée, who ran one of the sales booths. Delcid agreed that meeting people with similar interests in person is a unique highlight of the convention.
In addition to panels with local artists and creatives, the event featured rows upon rows of booths with individuals selling handmade goods, collectibles, crafts, comic books and more.
Tony Workman, owner of the Ohio-based Classic Plastics Toy Store, sold a wide slate of action figures at the event, describing it as a “pretty fun show this weekend.”
Workman attends around 10 conventions a year, and said his favorite part is browsing other booths in his down time and expanding his own collections.
Baltimore resident Angela McKendrick owns Cuddles with Cats Art, and regularly travels to conventions along the East Coast to sell a variety of custom posters she described as “a mix of propaganda and pop art.”
James Kikilidis purchased several cartoon posters designed by McKendrick.
Kikilidis said he was grateful to have a local opportunity to immerse himself in a community of fans. “Any activity in Morgantown, we try to go out and support,” he said.
McKendrick has attended every year since the second convention almost 10 years ago, and said that creating art for customers has introduced her to a variety of new shows and series, and the fandom that supports them.
For McKendrick, coming back to the convention every year helps establish community with local fans and vendors.
“A lot of vendors are almost like family,” she said. “Instead of going to a normal job and you have coworkers, I go to different cities and see people.”
Most vendors return year after year, Hayes said. For him, the best part of each convention is seeing the event finally come together, and reconnecting with vendors and attendees from years past.
“It’s sort of like a family reunion,” he said.
“Things change year after year,” Hayes added. “But we always have something fun.”
