FAIRMONT — Marion County’s biggest Christmas season celebration is back with plans to be the biggest ever.
The Feast of the Seven Fishes is returning for its 15th year in downtown Fairmont. This year, Main Street Fairmont plans to fill a weekend full of fun and festivities, all as a bit of a make up for last year’s move to a virtual celebration.
The event is scheduled to begin Dec. 9 and run through Dec. 11.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Tim Leibrecht, director of Main Street Fairmont. “After having to go entirely virtual last year, we’re certainly excited about being able to bring back that in-person element and we’ve added quite a few things this year.”
Previous years, the event only spanned Friday and Saturday, but this year organizers are expanding it to a third day to make room for some of the new festivities.
One of the new events scheduled for the evening of Thursday, Dec. 9 will be a screening of the original Feast of the Seven Fishes movie in the event tent on the corner of Monroe and Adams streets. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the Main Street Fairmont website, as they will not be sold at the door.
To prepurchase tickets, visit www.mainstreetfairmont.org/feast or call 304-366-0468 for assistance.
Leibrecht and his team are also building off their successes with this year’s Hometown Market series and combining that concept with the Feast celebration. The Hometown Christmas Market will be held Friday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
“This is all non-Italian vendors but we have over 60 vendors signed up,” Leibrecht said. “There are a lot of elements there that we’re really excited about. It’ll be fun for the whole family.”
The Feast itself will be held later in the day than before. The celebration will begin Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. and run into the evening until 7 p.m.
“That’ll be a very traditionally Italian festival, we have lots of Italian food and things being sold, we’ll have live music throughout the day,” Leibrecht said. “That’ll be a lot of fun for that afternoon... we’re really going for an evening Christmas festival.”
Dan Swiger, project manager for Main Street, is looking forward to the event being a good time for all.
“What we’re hoping to bring to the community is really an extended celebration of the Feast, we really will have something for everyone,” Swiger said. “In the past we’ve had comments about the Feast, and we’ve really tried to take it back to its roots this year... it’s been really rewarding.”
Fairmont has a deep-rooted history of Italian culture and lifestyle. The Feast of the Seven Fishes is a way for everyone in the community to come together, regardless of background, and enjoy the holiday season. Both Leibrecht and Swiger hope everyone can take something away from this year’s celebration.
“I hope the community gets a real sense of coming together after a really difficult time,” Swiger said. “I hope we come away from the event with a sense of community and Christmas that we all need so badly this year.”
Leibrecht agreed that after the last two, hard years, the community needs this Christmas more than ever.
“We get caught up in a lot of things, but I think family is one of the most important things we can focus on this holiday season,” Leibrecht said. “That’s what the Feast of the Seven Fishes is all about and really speaks to the heart of who we are in Fairmont and Marion County.”
For a full schedule of events for the upcoming celebration, visit Main Street Fairmont online at www.mainstreetfairmont.org/feast
