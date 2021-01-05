CHARLESTON — Another Marion County resident has died due to COVID-19 marking the 16th death in the county. On Tuesday it was reported a 79-year-old woman died along with 45 other West Virginians, the highest number of deaths in a single day since the pandemic began last spring.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the state's COVID death toll at 1,442 in Tuesday's update.
“As the COVID-19 fatality count continues to rise, we must remember that these individuals are daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We owe it to them to continue the fight against this virus with preventive measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands.”
Also among the 46 deaths reported Tuesday were eight Monongalia County residents and one Harrison County resident. To date, Harrison County has had 35 COVID deaths and Mon County has had 40.
In 24 hours, the state had reported 1,276 cases with the total number of cases reaching 93,162. Tuesday, the state’s daily positive rate reached 12.01% and the cumulative percent was 5.12%. There were 27,316 active cases.
Marion County had 1,589 confirmed cases with 543 probable cases, Monongalia reported 4,758 confirmed cases with 940 probable cases and Harrison County had 2,324 confirmed cases alongside 951 probable cases.
In the seven day trend, 10,294 cases were reported with 71 deaths. As of Tuesday’s report 806 were confirmed to be hospitalized with 214 ICU patients and 92 cases of patients on a ventilator.
In comparison, West Virginia’s fatality rate was just below the national average at 1.5% with the US at 1.7%. However, West Virginia has tested 82.5% of the population compared to the 73.4% of the US population overall. Demographics showed that the majority of those testing positive for Covid-19 in West Virginia are in the 20-29 age bracket at 17.6%.
Cases per county: Barbour (847), Berkeley (6,749), Boone (1,120), Braxton (573), Brooke (1,532), Cabell (5,600), Calhoun (150), Clay (269), Doddridge (282), Fayette (1,904), Gilmer (443), Grant (822), Greenbrier (1,641), Hampshire (1,070), Hancock (2,031), Hardy (845), Harrison (3,275), Jackson (1,273), Jefferson (2,547), Kanawha (9,165), Lewis (586), Lincoln (830), Logan (1,806), Marion (2,132), Marshall (2,245), Mason (1,108), McDowell (1,037), Mercer (3,170), Mineral (2,156), Mingo (1,550), Monongalia (5,698), Monroe (698), Morgan (702), Nicholas (761), Ohio (2,667), Pendleton (344), Pleasants (600), Pocahontas (374), Preston (1,839), Putnam (3,155), Raleigh (2,958), Randolph (1,263), Ritchie (383), Roane (329), Summers (497), Taylor (767), Tucker (357), Tyler (396), Upshur (1,057), Wayne (1,806), Webster (173), Wetzel (752), Wirt (245), Wood (5,351), Wyoming (1,232).
