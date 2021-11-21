FAIRMONT — Health care officials in North Central West Virginia are watching COVID-19 numbers this week as the Department of Health and Human Resources prepares to release update figures today.
In last week's report, Harrison, Marion and Monongalia Counties experienced a total of 17 COVID deaths, according to DHHR data.
Harrison County was on top with 9 deaths, while Marion County had 6 and Monongalia County had two. To date, Harrison County has lost 173 residents to COVID-19, while 117 Marion County residents have died from the coronavirus. Monongalia County has lost 147 residents during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, health care officials everywhere continue to recommend residents get the COVID-19 vaccination, which has now been opened up to children ages 5 through 11. All adults over age 50 can now get a vaccine booster regardless of whether they have an underlying health issue or work in a high-demand environment as an essential worker.
Locally, vaccination rates appear to remain stagnant in North Central West Virginia. As of Nov. 19, Harrison County has the lowest vaccination rate of the three local counties at 51%. Marion County's vaccination rate is 58.5% and Monongalia County's rate is 61.2%
Other points of note regarding the COVID-19 pandemic last week. Marion County spent at least one day in the read zone on the DHHR COVID Alert Map, however, by Friday, officials had moved the county back to orange.
Here is a daily breakdown of the COVID-19 deaths reported in Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties.
In the DHHR's Nov. 19 report, deaths included a 72-year-old woman from Marion County, 87-year-old man from Harrison County and an 83-year-old woman from Harrison County, out of 10 deaths reported statewide.
In the Nov. 18 report, deaths included a 77-year-old Marion County woman and a 36-year-old Marion County man, out of 19 deaths reported statewide.
In the Nov. 17 report, deaths included a 69-year-old woman from Marion County, a 73-year-old man from Marion County, a 94-year-old woman from Marion County, a 48-year-old man from Harrison County and a63-year-old Monongalia County man, out of 22 deaths reported statewide.
In the Nov. 16 report, deaths included a 71-year-old man from Harrison County, an 89-year-old man from Harrison County and a 79-year-old man from Monongalia County, out of 40 deaths reported statewide.
In the Nov. 15 report, deaths included a 94-year-old man from Harrison County and a 40-year-old man from Harrison County, out of 28 deaths reported statewide.
In the Nov. 15 report, Harrison County began the week with 246 cases and ended the week with an increase to 314 cases by Nov. 19. For the same period in Marion County, cases went from 262 to 294. And, in Monongalia County, cases rose from 234 to 249 in the same period.
"Too many West Virginia families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. "Help prevent further loss of life by scheduling your vaccine or booster shot today."
