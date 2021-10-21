2 Marion County water projects funded by W.Va. IJDC
CHARLESTON — Two Marion County water projects were among a list of nine approved oct. 13 by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council meeting.
The council approved a $222,994 grant and a $775,000 loan to the Town of Rivesville to replace the Smith Hollow Tank and improve its water system.
The council approved $500,000 in funding to the Town of Worthington to improve its water system. Additional funding from the West Virginia Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund provides more than $3 million for this project.
Other projects around the state include $90,000 in funding assistance to the Town of Davis in Tucker County for a sewer collection system evaluation. The study will determine how much work the system will need. The Town of Davis is matching the council’s funding commitment with an additional $90,000.
The largest IJDC project is in Jackson County where $1 million was approved to fund sewer system improvements for the Southern Jackson County Public Service District. The funding commitment, along with other funding sources recommended by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, provides $15.7 million for this project.
The West Virginia IJDC was created by the W.Va. Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designate.
The council will meet again on Nov. 3. For more information, visit www.wvinfrastructure.com.
Princeton hospital joining WVU Health System
MORGANTOWN — Princeton Community Hospital is joining the West Virginia University Health System.
The hospital’s board of directors, the WVU Health System and the city of Princeton have signed a letter of intent for the hospital to be integrated into the WVU system, the university said in a news release Wednesday.
The Princeton hospital is a fully accredited 203-bed facility serving a 10-county region in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020.
Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said “it’s important for us to bring Princeton Community Hospital into the WVU Medicine family, so that the folks in the southernmost regions of West Virginia don’t have to cross state lines to find high quality care.”
Princeton Community Hospital entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Hospitals in December. Karen Bowling, executive vice president of government affairs for the WVU Health System and president and CEO of WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center, was named president and CEO of the Princeton hospital in July.
Closing is expected late next year.
Man charged in nearly 30-year-old suburban Chicago slaying
NILES, Ill. — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the nearly 30-year-old murder of a woman at a suburban Chicago YMCA.
DNA evidence was used to charge Richard J. Sisto, 72, in the 1992 strangulation of Helen K. Cardwell, Niles Police Deputy Chief Nick Zakula said Wednesday.
Sisto was already in custody for a minor offense in Harris County, Texas, when his arrest warrant was signed Oct. 15, Zakula said. He is currently being held on $1 million bond.
Cardwell was found strangled with her own sweater in her room inside the Leaning Tower YMCA on Nov. 7, 1992. She had been sexually assaulted.
Zakula said Sisto’s last known Illinois address was in the Chicago suburb of Lake in the Hills.
Niles police released few details on the arrest, but said a press conference to discuss the case would occur Oct. 27.
A relative of Cardwell discovered her body during a weekly visit, police said.
Relatives at the time told police that Cardwell had recently moved from Huntington, West Virginia, in search of work and was scheduled to begin a job at a Park Ridge hospital.
Hospital workers give notice of possible strike
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Maintenance and service union workers at a West Virginia hospital have given notice that they intend to strike if a new contract isn’t reached soon.
The Service Employees International Union voted Wednesday in favor of giving a 10-day strike notice to Cabell Huntington Hospital, news outlets reported.
Union officials said in a statement that “workers are fighting for quality care, safe staffing, wages that allow them to provide for their families and health insurance coverage.”
The contract expires after Nov. 2, said Cabell Huntington Human Resources Director Molly Frick.
“In the meantime, the hospital is committed to continuing good faith negotiations in order to reach a fair and equitable agreement,” she said.
Cabell Huntington Hospital is one of the largest employers in Huntington.
W.Va. college to discipline president accused of plagiarism
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The board of a small college in West Virginia decided Wednesday to take unspecified discipline against its president on allegations that he plagiarized some speeches.
West Liberty University’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the disciplinary approach after a vote to fire President W. Franklin Evans narrowly failed.
The university said in a statement that the board will meet and decide all disciplinary actions.
In January Evans became the first Black president in West Liberty’s 183-year history.
Evans was accused of using quotes from several sources without attributing them during several speeches. Evans apologized earlier this month in a letter to the university.
