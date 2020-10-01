2020 Christmas Parade canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Lions Club has decided to cancel the 2020 Christmas Parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Club President Bob Moffett said he “regrets that we have found it necessary” to cancel the vent that families look forward to for months.
“After consulting with the Marion County Health Department and considering the safety of all involved — parade participants, families as spectators, and those who spend time lining-up the parade units, it was clear that we could not ensure distancing and face covering requirements would be observed,” Moffett said in a press release.
He said the crowd expected to turn out for the parade would “far exceed recommended limits for gatherings.”
“The parade could put the health of children and families, parade units, and organizers at risk. As an organization whose motto is ‘We Serve’ and as a part of the worldwide Lions Clubs International that has worked to eliminate measles and other life-threatening diseases, potentially endangering the health of any in our community is simply not acceptable,” Moffett said.
He said club members are considering an online Christmas celebration on social media that “could provide seasonal fun for children and families without the inherent risks involved with the parade.”
Moffett said club members hope to be able to have a Christmas Parade in 2021.
