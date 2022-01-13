FAIRMONT — Marion County Dancing with the Stars is officially cancelled.
The event scheduled originally for the end of October was postponed to early 2022 due to concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant, now the event’s organizers have decided to cancel the event entirely.
“We are extremely disappointed to announce the decision to cancel this year’s Marion County Dancing with the Stars,” Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said Thursday in a prepared statement. “We had hoped by moving the date to early 2022 that we would be able to hold it in person, but with the current COVID numbers rising and venue precautions, that is just not possible.”
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of Thursday, there are 429 COVID-19 cases in Marion County, 481 cases in Harrison County and 960 cases in Monongalia County.
Dancing with the Stars is one of the largest contributors to the United Way’s yearly fundraising campaign, which as a goal of raising $620,000. The event is a collaboration between the United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. The two organizations then split the funds raised by ticket sales and sponsorships.
The 2020 Dancing with the Stars was canceled as well due to the pandemic.
There has not been news of a virtual event or rescheduling at this time.
“We will of course offer refunds to everyone who purchased tickets, but we also hope that individuals will remember that the true goal of this event is to help our community,” White stated. “We hope patrons and sponsors will consider allowing their dollars to remain so that they can be put to work in our community. These dollars are more important than ever.”
