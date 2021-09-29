FAIRMONT — One of the largest fundraisers of the year is being postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dancing with the Stars fundraiser — benefiting both the chamber and the Tygart Valley United Way — has been postponed until early 2022.
The event was originally set to be held at Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center in October. Now, due to the university’s concerns around high COVID case numbers, the organizers have decided to move the event into January or February.
“Looking at everything happening in Marion County and after meeting with Fairmont State and seeing their change in protocol, we knew we were going to have to do something,” Chamber President Tina Shaw said. “Our original ‘plan B’ was a virtual Dancing with the Stars.”
The 2020 Dancing with the Stars was completely canceled due to COVID. In an effort to avoid another disappointing cancelation, Shaw and Brett White, director of the United Way, met with this year’s dancers to discuss possible ideas.
The original plan B was to do a combined virtual and televised event in collaboration with local TV news stations. However, the dancers weren’t too keen on the idea of being recorded and broadcast as opposed to a live event, so they suggested postponing the event.
“It’s one thing to dance in front of 600 of your friends and family than it is to be dancing on television,” said Jennifer Frame, one of the 2021 dancers. “Everybody is really excited about the actual event and the actual evening, so we suggested postponing it in the hope that by early 2022 our [COVID] numbers will go down.”
Frame is the director of admissions and marketing at Guardian Health Care in Fairmont and applauded White and Shaw on their caution surrounding the pandemic.
“Everyone in our group, including Tina and Brett, have been very cautious about the rising COVID numbers in West Virginia,” Frame said. “Once we saw the numbers increasing, we all knew that something had to happen with this event.”
In 2019, Dancing with the Stars raised more than $75,000 that was evenly split between the chamber and the United Way’s annual campaign. This year, to accommodate the rescheduling of the event, the United Way has extended the deadline of their 2022 campaign into February of 2022.
Dancing with the Stars is usually one of the largest contributions to the United Way campaign. This year, the United Way’s fundraising goal is $620,000.
Despite the managerial headaches the postponement may cause, the dancers are not complaining about the extra time now allowed to secure sponsors and, maybe most importantly, practice their dance moves.
“Brett and Tina said they thought the postponing would disappoint us [dancers],” Frame said. “But all of us agreed, we could use more practice. Now, hopefully by the time we get to [dance], we’ll be crazy good.”
Even with the event moved a few months across the calendar, White is still aware that COVID could be just as bad then as it is now, but everyone is hoping for the best.
“It’s just going to be a waiting game, of course,” White said. “We need to see where our county, state and country are at that point. We’re hopeful that, by then, the surge will have passed and no new variants have cropped up.”
An official date for the rescheduled event is still being worked on between organizers and Fairmont State. Tickets can be bought and donations can be made at marioncountydwts.com
