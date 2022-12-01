FAIRMONT — For the volunteers at the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop, giving really is the reason for the season.
“This is my Christmas,” Toy Shop volunteer Janet Chittum said Wednesday. “That’s what the season (is) is all about for me, the giving.”
Chittum is one of many volunteers who come together to make the county’s largest toy drive happen each year and this holiday season, the need in Marion County is greater than ever.
Over 1,000 children have signed up to receive gifts from the toy shop this year, topping last year’s record of 800, and this year’s sign-up count is still growing.
Chittum, along with Paulette Painter, were out shopping Wednesday afternoon with a list showing 300 kids that still need toys bought and bagged for the Dec. 3 event. Back at the Marion County Election Center, Sharon Burrows and Roberta Steele were busy organizing toys into age groups and putting together the bags.
“We do a lot of conservative shopping and we shop local,” Burrows said. “We go out and get buy-one-get-one 75% off sometimes and a lot of the time the workers will give us their discounts, because things are expensive this year.”
The task is to stretch the donated funds as far as they’ll go, and with 1,000 kids expecting toys this year, that can be a tough task. But the sign-ups aren’t the only record-breaking number this year, the donations are estimated to have already crossed $23,000 with more still to be counted.
Every child gets a bag and the shoppers try to make sure each gift bag is stuffed with $50 worth of toys with extras such as books and art supplies. That cost adds up quickly even with many of the toys being donated.
Chittum and others have been shopping all through the year, trying to get a head start on all the toys that need to be bought whenever retail sales events occur.
“Come winter, my basement is full of toys,” Chittum said. “But now we’re getting into crunch time.”
This Saturday, volunteers will be met with a parade of cars pulling through Palatine Park and into the election center parking lot, but there’s still a lot of work to do between now and Dec. 3.
Over the pandemic, the Toy Shop shifted from their traditional shopping style to the drive-thru format it’s used the last two years. This year the organizers are sticking to the drive-thru format because they’ve found it is efficient.
Sign up forms were sent home with students in November and were due back to the schools already, however, the organizers are operate under the belief that every child deserves a Christmas and families that did not sign up are welcome to come through the line after those that had already signed up.
The giveaway will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Donations will be accepted up until the day of the drive. Checks should be made out to “Christmas Toy Shop.” For information call Butch Tennant at 304-203-8385.
Checks can also be mailed 924 Sylvan Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554.
The toy shop is also looking for volunteers to help with anything from sorting, buying or assisting shoppers. Anyone interested may call Sharon Burrows at 304-657-6853.
