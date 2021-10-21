FAIRMONT — A $22 million multi-use riverfront project was announced Thursday under sunny skies on the banks of the Monongahela River in downtown.
City, county and state officials, as well as business leaders and chamber members, gathered to learn about the latest and perhaps biggest development plan for Fairmont’s riverfront property.
Under a pavilion at Palatine Park, Marion County Commission President Randy Elliot announced the project, which is set to be built on approximately 2.75 acres of land between the High-Level and Third Street bridges on the east side of the river. The property is co-owned by Marion County and developer Shaun Petracca and his business partner Jason DeFrance.
“What a gorgeous day to make this announcement,” Elliott said. “This project is probably the biggest thing that’s happened in downtown Fairmont — at the riverfront — that we’ve ever had, so we’re really pulling for [Shaun],” Elliott said.
The project calls for building 52 condos, 20,000 square feet of business space and 7,000 square feet for a restaurant with a rooftop garden and outdoor seating.
“Several years ago we came up with a few concept plans that would promote growth and activity here on the waterfront,” Petracca said. “The primary development here is multi-family, condos, restaurants [on the] first floor, retail components and a marina.”
The development includes an 8-story structure that will house luxury condominiums that range in size from 1,300 to 1,800 square feet. Owners of the condos will have covered parking and individual boat slips.
“When you’re thinking about what are the first things that need to be done to promote growth and development, [those things are] pedestrian traffic, destination location and permanent residency,” Petracca said. “This project has it all.”
The development will have public and private sides to accommodate both residents and visitors. Public areas such as restaurants and retail shops will be visible from the street, whereas private residences will be situated out of the public’s eye.
Ground level restaurants will offer outdoor seating. Retail shops will be located along the river walk and inside the buildings. About 240 parking spaces will also be included in the project.
Petracca has been involved in commercial projects in Marion County, as well as throughout West Virginia, and in other states. He said this concept “came to mind” in 2013.
“We’ve got 23 percent pre-leased at this point,” Petracca said. “Once we reach the 75 percent pre-lease and pre-sale mark, we’ll be able to secure financing to bring this project out of the ground.”
He estimated that pre-selling will take six to eight months. “We’ve got lenders ready to go,” Petracca said. “It will be a destination point for visitors, and not only support this particular project, but also the growth of everything around it.”
The overall cost for the development is estimated at $22 million, Petracca said.
“The project can create up to 100 new jobs,” Elliott said, “and bring in half a million dollars in parking tax.”
“This is the shot in the arm that downtown Fairmont needs,” West Virginia Del. Joey Garcia said. “The fact that there’s been so much work done by the County Commission, by the city, Palatine Park. But having something like this, getting people to live here, that’s No. 1. So they have a multi-use plan — business and living — and hopefully more to come. It’s just real exciting for the city.”
Marion Regional Development Corp. President Nick Fantasia said Fairmont’s riverfront is overdue for a project like this.
“It’s a local developer, local architect, and a public private partnership. And you’ve got a developer who has a track record of successful developments outside of West Virginia and around Marion County. It’s an exciting opportunity,” Fantasia said.
“I think what’s very important about this development – and what’s very important about a lot of the economic development that we’re doing – is the collaboration we’ve had with the County Commission,” Fantasia said. “For years, there wasn’t a welcome mat. They put out a welcome mat.”
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella shared Fantasia’s excitement for the announcement.
“This what we have been waiting to have happen for years and years and years,” Mainella said. “People are excited about it. If he can sell it, I’m sure he’ll have the cooperation of everybody to make it happen. And it needs to happen.”
“Who wouldn’t want to be here? Who wouldn’t want to live here, and dine here? This place has got everything,” Elliott said.
