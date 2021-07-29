FAIRMONT — Twice a year runners from all over come together to support literacy in Marion County.
The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County nonprofit is gearing up for its first major fundraiser of the year. Friday evening will kick off the 23rd annual Run to Read 5K and the organizers are excited for this year’s race.
Last year’s 5K was held as a virtual race due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but this year the volunteers are holding the race fully in-person. Another change implemented in last year’s race was the option to move up from a 5K to a 10K, which will be available again Friday.
This race is one part of two major fundraisers that benefit the Literacy Volunteers. Later this year in the winter will be the annual half marathon.
Registration for the event is $30 per person and includes a T-shirt commemorating the event, and all the proceeds go toward funding the organization’s daily expenses.
“We are a Tygart Valley United Way funded partner, and they fund a portion of our budget annually,” said Kay Nesselrotte, executive director for the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. “These two Run to Read races are our ways of raising funds to operate our organization to supplement what United Way provides for us.”
These two races are the only fundraising the Literacy Volunteers do and the races help fund the free tutoring services they offer.
Over 100 participants have already pre-registered, a larger turnout than previous years. Organizers are expecting even more to register on race day.
Alongside the cost of registration, there’s an option to give donate above the base $30. According to Nesselrotte, some folks will pay the registration fee just to give money to the cause.
Mark Sutyak, race director for the Literacy Volunteers, is excited to see how this year’s race is shaping up.
“The past couple weeks we’ve had quite the influx of registrants,” Sutyak said. “I’m excited. The weather looks nice, it’ll be a clear day for running.”
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission is also helps organize the event, from providing the location to donating refreshments to the participants.
“MCPARC is wonderful, they help set up the tables and so on,” Nesselrotte said. “They’re really instrumental in making this race a success.”
MCPARC’s director, Tony Michalski, is just as excited to help out as the volunteers are to have the help.
“Well it’s a win-win for MCPARC. We get to help out a local volunteer agency that does a lot of good in the community and we get to help put on a recreational activity in the community,” Michalski said.
Looking ahead to the fall, Nesselrotte and her team of tutors are excited to get the usual influx of students. With more kids returning to public school this fall, they’re expecting to return to the usual work load of 21 students per month.
In June, the Literacy Volunteers held a tutor training to prep for the fall that Nesselrotte described as “very successful.” And more tutors mean more students can be helped.
“We needed the tutors before we could recruit the students,” Nesselrotte said. “Now our interest is in getting students.”
In anticipation of the fall term, five new students have already signed up for tutoring with the Literacy Volunteers, a number Nesselrotte expects to continue to grow.
The Run to Read 5/10K will take place Friday starting at the 12th Street Pool. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the race will begin at 6 p.m. For more information regarding the race or tutoring services, call the Literacy Volunteers at 304-366-6055 or email at LVAmarion@hotmail.com.
