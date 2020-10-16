2nd Hometown Market scheduled

FAIRMONT — Main Street Fairmont and the Fairmont Farmer’s Market are joining forces again to host the Second Hometown Market, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Adams and Monroe Streets in the historic downtown district.
Seasonal produce, pottery, handmade jewelry, and stained glass items are only a few of the items available at the first Hometown Market. A similar group of vendors are expected this month.
“We are excited to partner with the Fairmont Farmer’s Market to bring our last hometown market of the season to downtown Fairmont”, said Tim Liebrecht, executive director of Main Street Fairmont. “This COVID-19 compliant event is a great way to discover the friendly city.”
Potential vendors or volunteers are urged to contact Main Street Fairmont at info@mainstreetfairmont.org or online at mainstreetfairmont.org.
A nonprofit organization, Main Street Fairmont strives to lead local efforts to create a more prosperous, active downtown.
