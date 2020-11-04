3,000-plus Mon Power customers to face outage today

FAIRMONT — Approximately 3,300 Mon Power customers will experience a power outage today, according to a company spokesman.
The spokesman said the outages are necessary to allow crews to perform maintenance on its Chesapeake substation in order to “improve service reliability.”
Mon Power customers who get power from the company’s Jackson Addition circuit will experience an outage from 1 and 3 p.m.
Customers who receive power from the company’s Rolling Hills circuit can expect an outage from 7 to 9 a.m. and another between 1 and 3 p.m.
The third area to experience outages from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be Mon Power’s Barrackville and Bellview circuit, which serves customers in Barrackville, Fairmont and Farmington.
Mon Power sent out robocalls to its customers Tuesday to notify them of the planned outages.
“We try to choose days and times that are least disruptive to carry out maintenance that requires a power outage,” said the company spokesman.
There are 30,159 Mon Power customers in Marion County.
