FAIRMONT — A 4-year-old Fairmont boy is recovering after being run over by a tractor on Friday.
Jenn Curtis, Colin’s mom said her husband Andrew was riding on a large farm tractor while he and a volunteer at Camp Ara were in a different area mowing.
“We don’t really know what got him to go over toward his dad cause he rides on the tractor with his dad a lot. He knows the rules,” Jenn said.
One minute Andrew saw Colin and the next minute he didn’t see him anymore. Right after that, Jenn said Andrew saw blue in front of the tractor. Colin was wearing blue pants.
“He hit the brakes and backed up as fast as he could and Colin had gone under the front bucket and got pinned under the tire of the tractor,” Jenn said.
She said she heard her husband screaming her name. She then saw him running toward her with Colin in his arms. The volunteer called 911 and Jenn called her daughter to bring their Jeep to her.
Jenn said Colin’s breathing was labored and he was bleeding. The family lives on the border of Marion and Taylor County and EMTs and firefighters from both counties showed up to help.
“They came and assessed him, put a C collar on and got him on a bed,” Jenn said.
At that point, there was discussion as to whether Colin needed to be airlifted to the hospital. Jenn said God made sure everything is where it needed to be on that day.
Her husband’s former squadron in the U.S. Navy landed a helicopter at the camp around two hours before the accident.
“My husband was able to talk to I guess the pilot or whoever of Health Net and let them know that it’s a large property we just had a large helicopter land here today,” Jenn said.
Because he was able to do that, Health Net decided it was safe to land on the property so Colin wouldn’t have to be driven to the helicopter which saved time.
When Jenn and her family got to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, Colin was and intubated fighting sedation. Jenn said she was told there would be a lot of people in the room.
“I prepared myself for that honestly but you can’t articulate what it’s like to walk into that room and there be like 25 doctors in there waiting for your kid because of the seriousness of it,” Jenn said.
After testing, Colin didn’t appear to have any life-threatening injuries to his chest, abdomen or brain.
“I could see two broken ribs and a broken clavicle, a broken scapula and later they told us [there was] a break or a dislocation in his sternum,” Jenn said.
By Saturday morning, Colin woke up and Jenn was able to talk to him and get him to stay calm and follow directions. He stayed on high-flow oxygen for two days.
By Sunday, Colin was off high flow oxygen and his breathing was a bit labored but not at a dangerous level.
“His morale was horrible. He was desperate to go home. Upset and didn’t understand why he couldn’t go home,” Jenn said.
By Sunday evening Colin wasn’t complaining of any pain and Monday night Colin got to go home.
“We just have to watch him. The concussion means if he hits his head or anything like that it could be a lot more dangerous,” Jenn said.
It was expected that Colin would be in a lot of pain for a couple of weeks but since he’s been home he’s been outside playing, she said.
Jenn said the most astonishing thing about the incident was how the community reacted to it. She said she and her family have only been in the area for a year and with COVID-19 it’s not like they’ve had a ton of interaction with other people.
“Thousands, upon thousands, upon thousands of people by the next day were Facebook messaging us and texting us and calling us and commenting and sharing posts,” Jenn said.
A friend in Virginia also started a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs.
Andrew said as parents especially, if your kid falls off a bike you tend to want to guard them.
“He comes back after injuries like this you know we as parents we wanna say we know what’s best and it’s just kind of still difficult to take in how much he has healed in a remarkable amount of time,” Andrew said.
Andrew said Colin slept well on Monday night and the bruising on his face has cleared up.
“We was walking around today in fact we struggled more with keeping him at bay and not being as much of a four-year-old,” Andrew said.
Andrew said they’re living in a miracle and taking it day by day. Andrew spent 20 years in the Navy and said he’s carried injured people in the military.
“I mean I’ve carried people that are injured and helped and it was not the same when it’s your own child. I’d like to think my wife and I handled it alright. We stayed calm and assessed and triaged him the best we could until help arrived,” Andrew said.
