FAIRMONT — David Goldberg came to West Virginia nearly two years ago to serve as the president and CEO of Mon Health Systems.
When he joined the Fairmont State University Board of Governors, of which he is now the president, Goldberg thought the health care organization was missing out on an opportunity to partner with the school to help staff its operations across the state.
“Why are we not partnering with the schools to broaden the ability?” Goldberg said. “We hire companies to recruit nurses from outside West Virginia to move here. Why not keep that money, invest it into nursing programs and invest in our own and harvest the best nurses here in our state.”
On Thursday, Mon Health Systems donated $400,000 to the Fairmont State Foundation to give more students an opportunity to enroll in the program and work in the Mon Health System while studying at the university.
“An investment in our university in also an investment in our community and in our region,” said Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University. “Through this generosity, more students than ever before will receive an extraordinary education at Fairmont State, they will graduate and they will look to transform health care in their communities while staying right here at home, where they belong, in West Virginia.”
According to Krystal Atkinson, chief nurse executive for Mon Health Systems, nurses are in high demand in hospitals, and there are many positions open across the country for registered nurses. The donation helps keep the nurses who enroll at Fairmont State by giving them an incentive to stay in West Virginia, to staff hospitals in their home state.
“Nurses are in critical shortage throughout the United States, and there is no difference here in West Virginia,” Atkinson said. “We are thrilled to be able to participate in this partnership, to be able to make sure we have the best and the brightest nurses and give them the opportunity to have gainful employment in our system after graduation.”
Laura Clayton, associate dean of Fairmont State’s School of Nursing, said the donation will likely help provide nurses to local hospitals.
“This partnership not only provides additional clinical opportunities for our students,” Clayton said. “But it also provides more graduate registered nurses for our region.”
Mon Health Systems has been donating money to Fairmont State for several years now, and made a $200,000 gift to the foundation last year. Stephanie Stovash, co-chair of the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation, said the organization has given nearly $1 million to the university and that the partnership will likely continue into the future.
“Mon Health understands the importance of keeping nurses and talent within our community and region,” Stovash said. “This investment, combined with our support of $200,000 [donated] in 2019, along with our scholarship grant and value of clinical rotations brings Mon Health’s total investment to date to nearly $1 million.”
Goldberg also reiterated the importance of keeping nurses in West Virginia, and said the opportunities available through Mon Health are growing as well.
“Nurses are in demand,” Goldberg said. “They are sought after. The big issue is let’s give them the ability to pay off their debt. Let’s give them a great clinical site to learn to be a great nurse, then a great place to practice medicine.”
Goldberg said also the initiative to keep students in their hometowns is a personal goal for him. He said he is looking forward to seeing more students come through the nursing program at Fairmont State, because of this relationship with Mon Health.
“We’re a community-focused health system,” Goldberg said. “For us to keep our money local, that’s my No. 1 priority; keep people here.”
