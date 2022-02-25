RIVESVILLE — First grade students at Rivesville Elementary and Middle School lined up to receive books Thursday that were donated by a national nonprofit.
The program aptly named First Book, which is funded by the American Federation of Teachers and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, donates books to children who may not have the normal means to have books in their homes.
“We’re just excited for the kids. It’s their book, we tell them to put their name in it and obviously we are very, very passionate about reading and we feel that students, the bottom line is they learn to read by reading,” AFT Staff Representative Frank Caputo said.
AFT President Randi Weingarten and AFT-West Virginia President Fred Albert selected Marion County as one of the recipients to receive a donation and the Rivesville school received 750 books to distribute to its students.
First grade student Ty Mitchell said he was excited Thursday. He enjoys reading sometimes, but other times it can be tricky to reach his books. After a bit of rearranging, he can grab one of his favorites — Dino Run.
“It gets sillier and sillier the longer you read it,” Ty said with a giggle.
Ty said he is excited to read the book he received Thursday as well.
Sheena Hershman, Library Media Specialist at Rivesville Elementary and Middle School, said many of the first grade students have not been in a conventional classroom setting at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They entered public education under remote-learning.
“It was different not getting to have all of your classmates here or having them on different days. So, we’re really trying to get back into the groove and make sure that these kids know that school is enjoyable. It’s a place you can learn, feel comfortable, and at the same time, have all kinds of fun activities, as well,” Hershman said.
For a lot of students in West Virginia, having a surplus of books at home can be expensive.
“Let’s face it, sometimes socioeconomic issues prevent children from owning books. So this is a small gesture from our national [office] to hopefully get a book in a kid’s hands,” Caputo said.
Ensuring that every student received at least two books appropriate for their ability and interest level is something that Assistant Principal Chris Binotto said took some preparation and organization.
“We are a K-8 school, so having an elementary and middle school can be difficult, but AFT did donate enough books to be able to cover students of all abilities and interests,” Binotto said.
One key slogan Rivesville School is focused on this year is, “Together we climb,” Binotto and Hershman explained.
“When we talk about climbing, we’re talking about learning. It’s something that we have reiterated all year. We’re going to climb together and we’re going to learn together,” Binotto said.
“We’re trying to climb socially and academically. We know academically the way to climb is to keep reading and really focus on the importance of it,” Hershman said.
Caputo said he is grateful to be able to handout books to students, but he doesn’t want all of the credit for it. Caputo is thankful to AFT and the administrators and teachers at Rivesville School.
“I’m proud to be a member of AFT. Rosie Saunders, title one teacher, and Sheena Hershman are both members. They jumped right in to help support this and it couldn’t be done without their help,” Caputo said.
Over the next few days, other Marion County students at other schools will receive books through the First Book program as well. Caputo said that other book giveaways have occurred at Mannington Middle and in Randolph County.
“One little kid said it was the only book he had for his library, so far. I get emotional. We’ve got a lot of people struggling and it’s just a small gesture,” Caputo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.