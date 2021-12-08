FAIRMONT — Disc golf is normally a difficult sport, but Tuesday night almost 50 players tossed in the dark therefore increasing the difficulty.
The Fairmont Flyers disc golf club, in collaboration with the Tygart Valley United Way and Seth Burton Memorial, held their seventh annual Glow Bowl in Morris Park as part of this year’s Celebration of Lights.
Players from all over come to Fairmont to take part in fun for a good cause. Tee-off took place at 6 p.m., and the sun had set by 5:30.
What makes the Glow Bowl special is that the course is only lit by the nearby Christmas lights that encompass the park.
Joshua Smith, president of the Fairmont Flyers Club, is always excited to take part in the competition and the added challenge of playing at night.
“It’s so challenging. You don’t see the trees, you don’t see some objects in front of you so it makes it difficult. Sometimes it makes it easier because you’re not thinking about it and just throw straight,” Smith said. “Some people put lights on their discs, some have glow-in-the-dark discs... it’s just a fun experience and a great time.”
The Flyers have been playing in Morris Park year-round since around 2004 and several years ago when the South Fairmont Rotary began to organize the Celebration of Lights, the Flyers decided to team up with the club and combine two very different events for a good cause.
“When [the Rotary] started doing the Celebration of Lights, they started putting up the lights while we were still playing disc golf,” Smith said. “We thought it’d be cool to play a glow-in-the-dark round and they told us they could make that happen.”
The only stipulation the Flyers had to follow was that all proceeds benefit the United Way. Last year, they raised $2,000 for the nonprofit, this year they’re hoping to better that total.
“We won’t know really for a couple days what our exact amount raised was,” said Phil Burton, director of the Seth Burton Memorial. “Some of the players donate, and we certainly encourage that.”
The players had to pay a $30 registration fee and could also purchase mulligans for two dollars each. Even the pizza delivery driver pitched in some of his tip money to the cause.
The Tygart Valley United Way’s 2022 Campaign set a goal of $620,000 and each year, the Celebration of Lights is the campaign’s biggest contributor. Last year, the Celebration of Lights event raised $75,000.
“It’s a massive job to put on this show with these lights and there are so many people involved to support the United Way,” Burton said. “With how much money it raises, it’s certainly worth doing.”
Phil Burton personally helps with not just the Glow Bowl, but also the Celebration itself. His wife, Rebecca Burton is president of the South Fairmont Rotary Club and secretary of the Seth Burton Memorial.
When the Glow Bowl takes place, Rebecca gets to act on behalf of the Rotary and the Flyers, a combination she says had worked well throughout the years.
“The Flyers and the Rotary both use the park, we share the same space and it’s worked really representing both,” she said. “I love the United Way. It makes me feel really good for our Seth Burton Memorial to support them and all the organizations they support here in town.”
While the Burtons do not run the Celebration of Lights, their close work in both the Rotary and the disc golf club has made them keenly aware of the impact it has on the United Way’s fundraising.
From preliminary tallies, the Celebration is bringing in less money than expected this year. Rebecca chalks it up to more things opening and families having more to do compared to last year.
“I don’t know an updated tally, but I do know our numbers are down a little bit because frankly this holiday season there’s more things to do,” she said. “We’re really hoping the community takes full advantage of all the nights we still will have open this month.”
The Celebration of Lights still has plenty of nights of holiday festivities left this month for the community to enjoy. Thursdays through Sundays at 6 p.m. the park opens for cars to drive through the loop and see the lights along the path for $10 per car. Wednesdays are closed to car traffic and open to foot traffic to make the 1.3 mile walk.
Pre-registration for this year’s Reindeer Run 5k — which also helps fund the United Way Campaign — closes Dec. 12. The run will take place Tuesday, Dec. 14. For a full schedule and pricing, visit celebrationoflightswv.com or find the event page on Facebook by searching @celebrationoflightswv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.