FAIRMONT — Eight Marion County residents were among the 65 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by state health officials.
The local residents include seven men and one woman ranging in age from 44 to 81-years-old, according to data released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
While Gov. Jim Justice continues to say the Mountain State is at the peak of the surge that ran most of September, local health officials disagree.
“I’m not going to dispute the fact that we may, or may not be at the peak, time will tell. But, unfortunately what we’re seeing is we’re seeing an increase in hospitalization rates and we’re certainly seeing an increase in our death rate. While our number of cases may be declining, our number of hospitalizations and our number of deaths aren’t seeing a decline. So that is very concerning,” Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said.
White said Wednesday’s 8 deaths are the most recorded for Marion County in one day since the pandemic began.
“It is, we’ve never seen that many deaths in that short a span of time,” White said.
The surge that ravaged September has been characterized by many officials as “the pandemic of the unvaccinated.” White said that characterization is still accurate.
“When I review the data from the deaths, unfortunately the deaths I’ve seen are well in excess of the majority are in the unvaccinated population and also have co-morbidities,” White said.
When COVID-19 was first discovered, many health officials said Americans with underlying health officials were the primary group that would suffer, however, that has changed since millions of vaccinations have been administered.
“We’re still seeing hospitalizations and deaths that I believe can be prevented if we just get the vaccine. I just hope everybody will seriously consider getting the vaccine. It’s critical we continue doing the right thing,” White said.
Wednesday’s report also included the deaths of two Harrison County residents and one Monongalia County resident.
To date, there have been 124 COVID deaths in Harrison County, 84 in Marion County and 120 in Monongalia County.
In terms of vaccination rates, Monongalia County leads the region at 56.6%, Marion County comes in second at 54.3% and Harrison County lags behind at 47.9%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to drop in West Virginia. As of Wednesday, there were 11,331 active cases compared to Monday’s report total of 12,284 cases. Statewide, there are 892 residents hospitalized for COVID-19 and 260 in an intensive care unit, while 179 residents are on a ventilator.
Health officials continue to urge unvaccinated residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination and to continue wearing masks in confined spaces.
