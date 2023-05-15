FAIRMONT — A $5,000 grant from the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium will improve science education in West Virginia elementary schools.
Fairmont State University will use the funds on a project called Elementary Ambassadors for West Virginia Science Teachers Association, which will be led by Josh Revels, Fairmont State’s Education Outreach Specialist at the Katherine Johnson NASA IV&V Education Resource Center, and Fairmont State Natural Resource Department Chair Deb Hemler.
“Through this project, Fairmont State will empower elementary teacher leaders in the state of West Virginia to share STEM lessons with professionals at WVSTA, which is the beginning of rejuvenating an engaging science culture and building scientific literacy in elementary schools across the state,” Revels said.
WVSTA recruits Elementary Ambassadors, which are experienced elementary teacher leaders who work to strengthen relationships between the WVSTA board and West Virginia’s elementary science classrooms.
Grant funds will be used to provide specialized professional development courses and support to a team of 10 EAs as they collaborate to create lesson plans that implement the new WV College and Career Readiness standards and science process skills.
The grant will also fund scholarships for the EAs to attend the WVSTA Annual Conference in October 2023 to present and demonstrate their lesson plans.
The aim of the project also supports NASA IV&V’s longstanding emphasis on science education, Revels said.
“Not only does NASA IV&V's ERC provide access to equipment for implementing science in the classroom, but the faculty working there aims to increase STEM confidence in teachers. With its train-the-trainer model, we aim to empower teachers to become subject matter experts with classrooms embodying a STEM culture,” Revels said. “This project essentially turns our best elementary teachers into relatable trainers for those seeking to improve their teaching practices.”
Hemler also recalls the longstanding partnership between Fairmont State, NASA IV&V, and WVSTA.
“Fairmont State has always been a leader in training science educators for the state and recognizes the importance of a strong partnership with WVSTA,” Hemler said. “This project will assist WVSTA in achieving its mission to provide professional development opportunities in science for all WV teachers.”
