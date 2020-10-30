FAIRMONT — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Fairmont State University raised more than $230,000 in its annual Day of Giving campaign Thursday.
“Last year it was $250,000 and we got to about $200,000,” said Julie Cryser, president of the Fairmont State Foundation. “This year, we have set the goal at $250,000, and one of the things that we talked to potential donors for matches and so forth was, because of COVID, some of our athletics haven’t been able to hold their annual banquets, they weren’t able to have their annual golf tournament, we were especially asking people to help support various athletic programs this year because they were unable to fund raise.”
The Fairmont State Foundation created the Day of Giving last year to encourage donors to not only give to specific scholarships and programs at the university, but to also encourage residents and agencies to match donations, which made the event a communitywide push.
While the event was able to take a lot of donations in-person last year, Cryser said the event stuck mainly to a virtual format this year. Despite this change, she said the university was still able to perform a lot of outreach to persuade potential donors for the day.
“Last year was the first time the community came together on A Day of Giving and it was new,” Cryser said. “I think this year, they see the impact A Day of Giving can have on various programs and projects, so it really helps to be able to reach out to people virtually, to send them videos just to get people interested.”
Cryser believes more people were willing to donate this year, knowing that many students have been through challenging circumstances because of the pandemic.
“We have really seen a great outpouring from our alumni, friends of the university in support of our students and faculty and staff,” Cryser said. “Our people, our donors and loyal supporters have come out this year because they know there is a lot of hardships our students are facing with their parents losing jobs or they weren’t able to work during a period of time.”
According to Cryser, donors could designate money directly to programs including the Academy for the Arts, the Frank and Jane Gabor Folklife Center, the Ruth Ann Musick Library, the marching band, and more, or specific scholarship funds for students as well.
“They can do scholarships, both athletic and academic,” Cryser said. “You can give to each one of the academic programs, you can also give to others, so if there is a scholarship or something on campus that you already support, you can give to those... You know where it goes, you get to choose where you want it to go, and we put it there.”
By 7 p.m., the campaign had raised $231,924 from 488 donors. Cryser said she was thankful for everyone who donated, because it would be the students and faculty who are impacted the most.
“The real winners on any day like this are our students and our faculty who these scholarships and programmatic support help to make sure they are successful,” Cryser said.
