FAIRMONT — People who love to ride motorcycles aren’t hellions. They aren’t crazy daredevils with a destructive agenda. They are regular people who happen to love riding. That’s the message you’ll hear again and again from the organizers of the Mike McKinzie Memorial Poker Run, which was held Saturday.
“We’re normal people who work eight hours a day,” said Lena McKenzie, who lost her husband, Mike, when a driver crossed into his lane, hit him and caused injuries that resulted in Mike’s death. “We have families and homes and bills just like everyone else. We just want people to be aware of the riders.”
On Saturday, the McKinzie family hosted the second Mike McKinzie Memorial Poker Run to raise money for organizations that helped them when, in 2018, Mike McKinzie was hospitalized for 21 days before he died. An event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the plan is to hold the poker run annually.
“The money gets donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown, so that any family that might need help, it’s there to help them,” Lena McKinzie said. “We want to help people who are in a position like we were. You know, you’re far away from home, you need a place to stay and you don’t have to worry about it.”
The McKinzie family spent 21 days in Charleston while their husband and father was on life support at Charleston Area Medical Center’s trauma center. “I don’t know how he lived that long,” McKinzie said. “I looked at all the paperwork, all of the accident reports. I asked my kids, ‘How did your dad come off that road still alive?’ And they said, ‘You mom. He hung on for 21 days for you, Mom.’”
Mike McKinzie was able to communicate during brief periods over those 21 days. But finally, there was too much damage to his body to survive. “He was a kind, loving man,” McKinzie said.
In addition to the Ronald McDonald House, the family plans to donate proceeds from the poker run to the Traveling Memorial Wall for Fallen Bikers, a nonprofit organization that works to decrease the number of motorcycle fatalities by educating the public about driver awareness.
In addition, the Traveling Memorial Wall provides scholarships and financial assistance for the children and families of fallen bikers. “They help children who have lost a family member get books and things for school,” McKinzie said.
The McKinzie family also hopes to raise awareness of motorcycle safety, and to encourage car and truck drivers to be aware of motorcycles on the road. “These guys aren’t out there to cause trouble,” McKinzie said. “They’re good guys, working guys. We just want awareness so no one else has to get hurt.
This year’s Poker Run raised more than $6,000 in advance through T-shirt sales and poker run preregistrations. “Our plan is to also start a scholarship fund for one of our high schools here, where my grandchildren go to school,” McKinzie said.
“There’s not enough money to give me for what I lost, and what my children lost,” McKinzie said. “So we use this ride to not only give back but also to ask drivers to please watch the motorcycles.”
