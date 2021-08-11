BRIDGEPORT — Although student enrollment is down approximately 10 percent due to the COVID pandemic, Pierpont Community and Technical College will receive around 1,000 phone calls this week from prospective fall term enrollees.
In his “State of the College” address Tuesday at the Bridgeport Conference Center, Pierpont Interim President Anthony Hancock told about 100 guests he is not looking back and began to paint a picture of his vision for the school’s future. He said he wants to ensure Pierpont is not only preparing students for the workforce, but educating future job creators as well.
“We need to become an entrepreneurial college at the end of the day,” Hancock said. “There are students that want to go work for somebody for the rest of their lives and there are students who want to create jobs and we should make sure we’re in a position to address both.”
Hancock said the introduction of House Bill 2805 to re-merge Pierpont with Fairmont State University will always serve as a point of reference for the college. While the bill did not pass the West Virginia Legislature and become signed into law, Hancock said, the bill led to negotiations between the two schools to completely separate for the future.
He said Pierpont and Fairmont State are not competing institutions, but both offer unique programs and have their “own space in higher education.” As part of the negotiated agreement with Fairmont State is that all of Pierpont’s programs and offices must be off the Locust Avenue campus by June 30, 2022.
He said construction on the new headquarters for the school’s Veterinary Technology program should begin “sometime in September,” he said. In early July, Hancock signed paperwork to purchase a former medical office building at 211 Chestnut St. in downtown Clarksburg that will house the vet tech program.
A deal is in the works to develop a program with LIFE United Methodist Church to serve as a laboratory for Pierpont’s Early Childhood Studies Program.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity, one, we don’t have to build a building ... it’s a public-private partnership that’s really important in my mind,” Hancock said.
Once approved by the Pierpont board of governor’s, Hancock said the church’s childcare facility will accept Pierpont students’ children, then give priority to Pierpont faculty and staff who need daycare services, and then the service can be offered to the general public.
Hancock said one of the trickiest program’s to relocate from Locust Avenue is the Pierpont Culinary Arts program. He said he did not want to remodel the Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg simply to make room for the program. However, he said college staff are studying the feasibility of building a new building behind the Caperton Center to house the cooking school.
“I think most of you know, I do not like tearing up a building to put in a new program,” Hancock said. “I really don’t want to tear that space out at the end of the day — it’s just a wonderful space.”
He said the conference room at the Caperton Center recently hosted the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner, a community connection he said is valuable to the college.
“One of the visions I have for Pierpont is to really make sure that we’re integrated in the community, and I believe if we take that space out, that’s just one less part that people can come into our facility and see such a wonderful facility.”
Hancock said the college will look at funding the new culinary building with grants or possibly funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Pierpont Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Waide told guests that a working group has been meeting since spring to discuss how a reorganization of Pierpont would look like when complete. The goal is to strengthen the school’s offerings of associate of arts degrees for students who wish to transfer to a 4-year institution while also strengthening workforce development programs.
“The creation of academies under general education ... will allow us to innovate and create a broader, more robust degree inventory of our associate of arts degrees ... focusing on the development of 2-year degrees that have a core of 30 credit hours of general education across ... the top five baccalaureate degrees [in the region],” Waide said.
