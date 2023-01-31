CLARKSBURG — Gianni Russo has made a career playing tough guys.
Now, he plans to bring his show “A Weekend You Can’t Refuse” to The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 18.
Although remembered most for his portrayal of Carlo Rizzi in "The Godfather," his first acting job, Russo's career has spanned over 40 films including such hits as "The Freshman," "Rush Hour 2," "Any Given Sunday" and "Seabiscuit." More most recently, Russo appeared in "Send No Flowers" and had roles such TV hits as "Kojak," "The Rockford Files" and "Prison Break."
“Gianni Russo was right in the middle of the making of what some consider to be the most important film of all time,” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A Young said. “Bringing him to downtown Clarksburg for two days gives our patrons an immersive and up-close opportunity to learn all about it.”
“A Weekend You Can’t Refuse” begins on Saturday, March 18 when Gianni Russo will appear live in concert on the Robinson Grand stage. Russo believes it’s his crooning that separates him from the mob of other on-screen wise guys. His debut album "Reflections" paid homage to such legendary singers as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. These icons have inspired him both personally and professionally. Russo travels the country with his orchestra to sold out appearances performing the music that has influenced his life.
After Saturday night’s concert, VIP ticket holders will be invited to an after-party in the Grand ballroom for some nosh, the music of AMICI, and a chance to enjoy a complimentary glass of Gianni Russo Wines with Gianni Russo.
Russo will return to the Robinson Grand on the afternoon of Sunday, March 19 to introduce the screening of "The Godfather." After the film, he will host a live question and answer session before he signs autographs of his bestselling books "The 6th Family" and "Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies & the Mob."
“To date, I don’t think the Robinson Grand has ever had a multiple-day event like this,” Young said. “We are selling the tickets as a bundle: one price, one purchase, two incredible events.”
Tickets for “A Weekend You Can’t Refuse” start at $30, and go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
