FAIRMONT — City council on Tuesday agreed to partner with the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties to prevent home eviction and utility loss to city residents suffering financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By a vote a unanimous vote of members present and attending remotely, council members approved the Fairmont Family Relief Fund.
The City of Fairmont and United Way will now work together to secure a $126,000 grant through the State of West Virginia’s Community Development Block Grant program, the funding of which is provided by the federal government as part of the CARES Act.
Under the program, the United Way will address overdue payments on behalf of individuals. Assistance will be paid directly to the service providers, such as mortgage holders, landlords, or the utility companies.
“It’s a wonderful thing. We’ll now move forward and apply for the funding and get some help for people who truly need it, especially during this time of year as we go into the holidays and are still dealing with COVID,” said Mayor Brad Merrifield.
To qualify for the Fairmont Family Relief Fund, a family of four must have earned $50,900 or less in 2020. Applicants seeking assistance must show loss of income and financial strain directly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is modeled after other partnerships between city governments and nonprofit organizations that have proven to be successful in the state.
“Anytime the city can collaborate with another agency, to me that’s the way we’re going to put the blocks in the foundation to build a better future,” Merrifield said. “We’re so much stronger together.”
Fairmont city council also set an upcoming public hearing to hear an ordinance to create staggered terms and terms limits for the city’s Human Rights Commission.
Three founding members of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission announced their intended resignation two weeks ago with the stated desire to be replaced by persons of color, members of the LGBTQ community or individuals from other underrepresented or marginalized groups.
Commission chair Brett White and members Gia Deasy and Marianne Moran are voluntarily stepping down from their positions in order to encourage other community members to join the two-year-old commission. Each resigning member has one year remaining on their commission term.
The resignations are effective Nov. 6. The Human Rights Commission is currently comprised entirely of white individuals.
Candidates for commission seats are recommended by Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means and must be confirmed by city council vote. There are seven total seats on the commission.
During the citizen’s petition portion of the meeting, city council heard from both Rev. Mark Staples and Rev. Richard Bowyer of the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance, who wish to begin a conversation with city council and law enforcement regarding controversial police procedures and tactics.
The alliance represents more than a dozen local denominations.
Included among those tactics are knee-on-neck and choke-hold restraints, as well as no-knock warrants prior to entering private residences.
“We’re asking the council to consider eliminating these three uses of force,” said Staples. “Several states have already passed legislation regarding these policies. We want to be proactive and ask council to consider eliminating them.”
Staples said the procedures seem to be used disproportionately on Black individuals.
“A greater number of persons being affected by the procedures are people of color and African-American males,” said Staples. “We’re hoping to open an initial dialogue with the city.”
Bowyer said by taking a proactive approach toward such police procedures, Fairmont could an example for other cities and possibly avoiding legal repercussions in the future.
“If Fairmont will take the kind of action we’re asking while the issue is still visible nationally, it would put us in a position top be a model for other cities in West Virginia and elsewhere,” said Bowyer. “There have been major lawsuits. If those practices were not allowed and those instances didn’t occur, then the city and the police department wouldn’t be threatened by the possibility of those kind of lawsuits.”
“It’s not an anti-police proposal at all. It’s simply something to help the police do their job better without possible legal actions,” said Bowyer.
Also during citizen’s petitions, city council heard from Jackson Addition resident Anthony Horton, who stressed the need for the city to return to a “zero tolerance” as it concerns dilapidated and abandoned properties across the city.
Horton, a longtime code enforcement officer for the City of Fairmont, said his neighborhood and others are declining because of numerous code enforcement violations not being enforced.
Council member Tom Mainella said he understands and empathizes with Horton’s concerns.
“I my mind, code enforcement is making people comply with simple things. Our code enforcement officers do a great job, but there’s only so much they can do with a dilapidated house,” Mainella said. “It needs to be taken to another level, where the legalities of gaining a right-of-entry and tearing a house down happen. And that’s what we need to make happen on a bigger scale.”
Mainella suggested the city hire a person dedicated to addressing blight.
“I think we need a full-time employee, somebody who can research deeds and find property owners and proceed to tear down houses,” he said.
Mainella said he will work to introduce a mandate regarding tougher code enforcement when a new council is seated in January 2021.
“I’m going to push for that. I think it’s something that needs to be done constantly,” he said.
