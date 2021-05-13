FAIRMONT —The Academy for the Arts is back with a fully online set of productions.
The Fairmont State Academy for the Arts will put on two virtual shows May 15 at 7:30 p.m. free of charge. The shows will be livestreamed at the Academy for the Arts Facebook page.
The first show is a musical called, "Could You Hug a Cactus?" directed by Troy Snyder, technical director and professor of theatre at Fairmont State University. The second is an original show called "SHINE" directed by Broadway artist and Clarksburg native, Kirsten Wyatt.
“I am so proud of how our Academy for the Arts Youth Theatre Company students have persevered over this last year,” said Leigh Anne Bolyard, director of the Academy for the Arts. “It has been so much fun to watch their creativity shine through in their performances.”
"Could You Hug a Cactus?" was designed and written specifically to be performed virtually or in-person. It was written in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and each scene and song is intended to be performed individually.
"We have never done an all-virtual musical production before," Bolyard said. "So this provided our students some unique experiences from learning how to create their own sets and costumes to how to get the best camera shot."
To safely abide by COVID guidelines, these shows are comprised of stitched-together scenes that were shot by each of the actors in their homes.
“To give our cast a more in-depth creative experience, Leigh Anne and I wanted something that would be more involved than just reciting a poem, or singing a song on camera,” Snyder said. “Each actor and I talked about their particular number and tried to create as much of a complete story idea as possible. Also, the students were challenged to design and create characters, costumes, props and set pieces."
On Saturday, following “Could you Hug a Cactus?” will be the original piece, "SHINE." Students from seventh grade to twelfth grade join together to deliver a virtual cabaret of songs and monologues designed all to inspire and spread joy.
"I’m so proud of the all the work these students have put in for this production,” said Wyatt in a statement. “I wanted to create a show where the students and I collaborated fully. To me, that meant giving them agency to choose their material, making sure they were saying what they wanted to say and were empowered to bring their full artistic selves to the process. Every single one of them grew so much and I hope they had as much fun as I did."
The Academy for the Arts' Facebook page is where all the action takes place.
