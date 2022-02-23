FAIRMONT — High school and middle school students are invited to participate in the West Virginia REC Foundation Aerial Drone Event at the Fairmont State University Falcon Center on Feb. 25-26.
Throughout the weekend, participants can expect an aerial drone tournament, a NASA presentation and an aviation career exhibit, among other events. The event is open to all without registration, but registered participants will receive a ticket for free pizza and a soft drink.
The excitement is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. with a welcoming address from Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin, NASA’s IV&V’s lead for the Dragonfly drone mission, Roger Harris, REC Foundation Drone Coordinator Louann Cormier and For The Win Robotics President Ennio Verderese, which have partnered for the event. A keynote address on the future of air travel and experimental aircraft at NASA’s Langley Research Center will be given by Michael Vincent.
“Partnerships like those we have with the NASA IV&V Program and the REC Foundation are critical to our mission,” Martin said in a press release. “The nation, and our region, faces the need for more and more highly skilled STEM professionals. Events like the West Virginia REC Foundation Aerial Drone Signature Event will inspire young STEM students, and it will give our homegrown talent real-world experience using STEM principles.”
Doors open Saturday at 7:30 a.m.. The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament lasts until 4 p.m.. Each team will have their own pit space, an 8’ table and 4 chairs, in Gym 2, which will also have a full practice field. Gym 1 will host the competition, a skills field, and seating for up to 250 spectators.
“The REC Foundation Aerial Drone program serves to introduce students to applications and career opportunities with aerial drones. Drones are one of the new and emerging technologies that have rapidly growing applications in aerial photography, mapping, navigation, search and rescue, defense and transportation,” Fairmont State Faculty and Program Manager of NASA IV&V Education Resource Center Todd Ensign said.
