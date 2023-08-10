FAIRMONT — Located on the outskirts of Marion County, Fairview is a small town with a big problem.
For years, residents have expressed concerns over a neglected property in the heart of Main Street, less than one-tenth of a mile away from the U.S. Post Office, fire department, and even the elementary school.
“We have been trying to get something done with this for at least 10 years,” City Clerk Heather Tuttle said. “We’re concerned about the residents and the city.”
As the property becomes more derelict, community members worry about what will happen should the building collapse. Given the building’s central location in Fairview, Tuttle said it could potentially fall into the road or even strike a passerby.
“We’re afraid it’s going to fall on somebody and hurt them,” City Clerk Lisa Roupe added.
Roupe emphasized that damage to the house’s interior, like a gaping hole in the first floor, could cause harm to community members including unhoused individuals who enter the building seeking shelter.
In addition, the property has been identified as high risk in the event of flooding by an online database overseen by the West Virginia Emergency Management Division.
With strong weather, Tuttle voiced concerns that the property could collapse and cause infrastructure or property damage.
Left waiting, residents are now taking matters into their own hands and soliciting county support. But at a Marion County Commission meeting Wednesday, county officials said the issue might currently be out of their reach.
Formerly the home of a Fairview resident, the property at 300 Main St. was sold to the State of West Virginia in 2014.
During the meeting, county officials said that state properties fall outside their jurisdiction. They suggested concerned residents reach out to state leaders, or purchase the property from the state to gain jurisdiction over it and pursue further action on the county or town level.
Tuttle said Fairview officials did not know that the state owned the property until last week, which limited their ability to intervene prior.
Since making the discovery, town officials have reached out to state auditors regarding what steps to take, but “there’s not been a response,” she said.
“It’s a serious situation,” County Commissioner Linda Longstreth said. With the property under state ownership, “I feel they should be responsible and tear it down,” she added.
One potential course of action the Commission recommended was that the Town of Fairmont apply for state grants to assist in the demolition process.
Tuttle said the town has applied for a dilapidated building grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, which was launched in 2021 to cover costs associated with tearing down abandoned and decaying buildings.
John King, WVDEP Dilapidated Properties Program coordinator, said that the grant can be applied for by either the municipality or the county.
King emphasized that “there’s a lot of good reasons” to remove buildings that have fallen into disrepair. Each “blighted structure” lowers local property values, and poses potential risks for criminal activity and arson, he said.
Tuttle and Roupe said they will consider Commission suggestions to contact state auditors and attorneys. But Longstreth noted that, for a small town like Fairview, it can be hard to finance such a large-scale project.
“Small towns don’t have that kind of money,” she said. “We’re all struggling.”
As it currently stands, residents of Fairview remain fearful that the building will continue to deteriorate, and the effect a collapsed building could have on the local community.
“We’re afraid of a tragedy,” Roupe said.
