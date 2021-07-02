FAIRMONT — When George L. Johnston started his volunteer tenure at the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority, Madonna was on her first world tour. The year was 1987.
While Johnston may not have achieved the fame of Madonna, he certainly made an impact on Marion County residents. After 34 years volunteering for the housing authority, and serving the past 15 years as board chair, Johnston retired last week.
“I miss him already,” said Christal Crouso, executive director of FMHA, in an email interview. “It’s hard to find a way to adequately acknowledge someone for such dedicated volunteer service.
“George has been a staple for us for so long,” Crouso continued. “When you think about being a volunteer on a board for 34 years, that is something very, very special.”
Johnston would never have known that a friend’s suggestion would become a lifetime of service. “I was working at a bank,” Johnston said. “So of course I was involved in housing, with mortgages and that kind of thing. One of my friends said, ‘How about getting involved?’ so I did.”
Through the years, Johnston immersed himself in FMHA’s programs, first as a board member, and later as board chair. He witnessed housing booms and real estate crashes, all the while staying true to the organization’s mission.
“It is important that we continue to operate our federal programs,” Crouso said, “and make those resources available to the people in our community as well as making new housing-related opportunities available.”
For Johnston, it’s simple: “Get people off the street and into housing.”
The actual mission of the housing authority is, “Transforming our communities and empowering people with housing opportunities.” Those opportunities often include helping people locate affordable homes through the federal government’s Section 8 program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.
“If an application is HUD-approved and rent is $500 but [the tenant] can only afford $250, the Housing Authority kicks in the other $250,” Johnston explained.
But the housing authority’s reach extends into home ownership as well. Services include home-building and mortgage lending for approved applicants.
“We built several houses out in Watson,” Johnston said. “We [the housing authority] own about 40 acres out there. And, we’ve built several houses in Morgantown.”
Recipients still have to make mortgage payments, but the program is designed to make those payments affordable.
“They have to meet certain qualifications,” Johnston said. “We build the ‘medium’ house—the affordable house—for people who can’t afford the big, fancy house.”
The drawback? “Let me tell you, there’s a lot of paperwork,” Johnston said.
Perhaps that’s one reason Johnston will be so missed. As chairman, he oversaw the red tape, managed the changes in funding and maintained a friendly disposition — all without accepting a dime for his efforts.
“I was there just to make sure things operate ok,” Johnston said.
He’s been very hands on,” Crouso said. “He’s been active with legislative issues relating to housing, and going with us to Capitol Hill to advocate for programs.
Recently, Johnston was on the front lines of the FMHA-sponsored Farmers to Families Food Box Pickup Program. He worked all day giving away boxes of food to needy families.
“Cars lined up at Palatine Park and we gave out about 1,500 boxes in two or three hours,” Johnston said.
Recipients weren’t required show proof of need to receive one of the large boxes of food.
“If people needed food, they came,” Johnston said.
The drive was brought to the Housing Authority by the USDA and Save the Children.
Johnston ran his last board meeting last week. “He’s been with us through three different office locations, four different directors, a merger and more than 400 board meetings,” Crouse said. “We created a perpetual plaque in his honor. It will hang in our main office and will highlight his work here.”
Taking the position of the housing authority’s chair is Marcella Yaremchuk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.