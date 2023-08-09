MANNINGTON — For guests at the Mannington District Fair, harsh rainfall on Monday might have dampened the outlook on kickoff day and the annual parade passing through downtown.
But, with a sunny Tuesday and clear horizons ahead, fair staff want to assure Marion County that this week there is more fun to come.
Intense rainfall at the start of opening day reduced attendance Monday evening, according to Fair Board Treasurer Eva Yoho.
Yoho said the fair typically has a daily turnout of 8,000 people, but that on Monday, attendance was in the 4,000 to 5,000 person range, a drop just shy of half the standard.
The parade, a highlight of the fair each year, faced several delays, but was held once the storm cleared up. Still, staff noticed fewer onlookers around town, and said that some floats pulled out of the parade due to weather concerns.
“It was not our best start for the week,” Yoho said. Still, despite the difficulties, “I was pretty pleased with what we did.”
But Tuesday — and the rest of this week — offered a sunnier forecast, and Yoho is confident the fair will be back to its former glory for the remainder of the week.
President Perry Thorne Jr. said that performances from country musicians Chris Higbee, Dillon Carmichael, and the Newsom Brothers Band will likely bring in residents from all corners of Marion County.
He added that visitors won’t want to miss monster truck events Thursday and Friday night.
After launching a face painting and henna business called Rowdy Cowboys this year, Monday’s rainy kickoff marked Buckhannon resident Paula Ball’s first day in Mannington, and her first time hosting a booth at the fair.
“I started doing it just as an extra side gig and found that I just truly love it,” she said. When you show a child the results after a face painting session “and he gets to see it and he lights up,” it’s “just awesome.”
She is always accompanied by her beloved dog, Stetson, who “always draws in a good crowd.”
While Monday did not bring the business she had initially hoped, Ball is “so excited for the rest of the week.”
Another newcomer to the fair’s vendor scene is Andy Riley, who this year opened a Blooming Onion booth in conjunction with R & B Concessions. With friends in the concessions business, this week Riley hopes to try his hand at selling food, and determine whether he might make a career out of it.
Monday was a “pretty rough” time to start and brought fewer sales than Riley had hoped, but he is “feeling a bit better” about the remainder of this year’s fair.
The fair also features many different animals, including a petting zoo from second-time attendees Jennifer and Emily Caton from Bar C Ranch.
The Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo includes a camel, kangaroos, tortoises, capybaras and other exotic animals West Virginia residents might not see on the daily.
Jennifer Caton said being in a covered pavilion made Monday less stressful for staff and animals alike. With a week of clearer weather ahead, she hopes attendees can have an enjoyable experience, too.
“Hopefully we get good weather so people can come out and enjoy the fair,” she said.
With a schedule filled to the brim with fun events in the remainder of the week, Yoho emphasized there are lots of different ways to enjoy the fair this year.
“You can’t be bored,” she said. “We have something for everybody.”
“And lots of good food,” Thorne added.
