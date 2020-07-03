FAIRMONT — Throughout the school year, the former site of the Miles Chapel hosts dozens of elementary and middle school students for extracurricular and supplemental learning courses and events.
The building is the site of Rising Stars, which provides Marion County students with educational opportunities and promotes learning and development in a safe and friendly environment. Lately, however, that environment has been having some problems with the roof, leading to leakage that has damaged learning spaces in the building.
“There is apparently leaks in this roof,” said Sherry Kinder, director of Rising Stars. “We don’t own the building, we’re just here. The owners are out of state so if we just get it patched that’s good, because I don’t think that they would redo the roof for us.”
Aside from the roof, Kinder is trying to implement several upgrades to the interior space at Rising Stars, to make it more comfortable. Included in these upgrades are insulation to make the basement warmer and more soundproof, and also walls that would separate the learning areas for kids.
The nonprofit is looking for donations as well as construction help, because it is totally a volunteer-based organization.
“There’s no paid staff,” Kinder said. “It’s all volunteers, people that come in and give their time and their talents.”
Joining in the efforts to improve the space is the Marion County Family Resource Network, which is helping to identify volunteers to help work on the project throughout August.
“We believe Rising Stars is a gem for the community, so the community needs to be doing some work here,” said Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network. “We would like every Friday in August for people to be working on something. We want to start with the roof, but there is work out back.”
According to Jarman, the FRN supports Rising Stars because it provides a safe learning place for kids who come from family environments that don’t also have the support to help nurture kids. Rising Stars serves children from several different socioeconomic groups. One of its goals to prevent kids from turning to a life of substance abuse.
“All that (Kinder) said is things we know are going to A, help kids stay away from substance abuse,” Jarman said. “It’s going to keep them mentally and physically sound when they have people who care about them. The more and more they did, we wanted to be involved with them.”
Rising Stars is also taking donations to help purchase supplies necessary for the project. However, Kinder and Jarman said they are hoping for volunteers as well, to help complete the physical side of the work.
“The cost of us doing this, for us to purchase it is $5,350 for the panels,” Kinder said. “We’d like people to help us from the community.”
Jarman said there has already been some outreach from churches with members who want to contribute. He is looking forward to working on the project because of the impact of Rising Stars, and he said he hopes other people see its positive impact as well, and offer their help.
“There’s a lot of people that don’t know the impact that they have on the children’s lives,” Jarman said. “If what I can do is help get people together to fix a roof, I’m on board to keep this place going and going strong.”
The FRN will be working on the project at Rising Stars, which is at the corner of High and Monroe streets in Fairmont, every Friday in August, and invites anyone in the community to help with construction. Kinder also said the organization will accept donations at RESET Inc., at 501 Monroe St. For more information, call the FRN at 304-366-4445.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.