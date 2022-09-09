FAIRMONT — The annual Black Heritage Festival is back after being postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the first one since 2019. Of course, the pandemic shut everything down, so we’re really excited. Everyone’s anticipating coming out,” Black Heritage Festival Board of Directors Jim Griffin said.
The three-day event kicks off Friday at 9 a.m. with a golf tournament, that raises money for their scholarship giveaways. Nine to 12 students are awarded scholarships, which total between $10,000 to $15,000, Griffin said. Friday’s events wrap up with a block party “for the kids,” at Jackson’s Square with free food, a DJ, trivia, fire truck rides and free eye exams.
An opening ceremony will be held Saturday at noon, in which West Virginia University Professor Dana Brooks and Festival board member and volunteer Sherry James will be crowned 2022 king and queen. There will be between 30 and 40 vendors selling food and goods and live music will run from to 2-11 p.m., with the band Heatwave headlining.
“As far as vendors, we have a wide variety — from informational booths to food to African attire,” Griffin said.
Sunday there will be a public church service at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse Plaza. Sunday’s events will wrap up with gospel singing at 6 p.m..
This is the 32nd Annual Black Heritage Festival and Griffin said it has grown increasingly since it first started. The first year, there were “maybe four or five vendors,” Griffin said.
“It’s just grown every year. They’re people who plan their vacations to come home every year to the festival — sort of like a family reunion,” Griffin said.
While it’s a chance for members of the Black community to catch up, reconnect and celebrate, it’s also a celebration of a merging of cultures, races, religions and income groups, according to Greg Hinton, Fairmont State University professor and member of the Black Heritage Festival board.
Hinton said that historically, the United States has been called the “melting pot,” or a “tossed salad,” but to him, he likes to think of it as a stew — a merging of cultures, but nothing has to be completely diluted into another thing.
“Each vegetable gave up itself to flavor the other vegetables — the green beans are still green beans, potatoes are still potatoes, and everything else was still what it was. But, a part of each one became a part of the other thing to make the stew. That’s one of the things that I strive for is for America to be diverse, but we can become a part of each other in a very spiritual way and celebrate our differences,” Hinton said.
The purpose of the festival is to celebrate all of the contributions Black Americans have made since the Emancipation Proclamation and to highlight some of the Black West Virginians that not everyone knows about, Griffin said.
“We’re celebrating our heritage and the contributions that we’ve made to America. Oftentimes, you know, we’re left out the history books and so we take this time to celebrate the progress and the contributions that we’ve made as African Americans to America. West Virginia has a very rich Black heritage,” Griffin said.
For more information, visit their Facebook or website or call 304-641-9963.
