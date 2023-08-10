PHILIPPI — Businesses in downtown Philippi expect an impact from Alderson Broaddus’s closure, but what that impact will look like is too early to tell.
The school is closing down after the Higher Education Policy Commission removed its ability to confer degrees to students.
“I am not losing a whole lot of business because but the harsh reality is they stayed very isolated on the hill,” Gretchen Corley, owner of Artefaktual Comics and Games in Philippi, said. “They went to Sheetz because it was the only thing open, they got groceries, sometimes they’d come to town and get lunch or go to Moe’s or Margaritas. Other than that, kids did not really participate in the local economy, and neither did a good chunk of the staff.”
It was a similar story at other businesses. At Hope’s Mission Thrift Store, two employees who did not give their names said the town depended more on tourism than the school. If students did come into the storefront to shop, it was to buy odds and ends to prevent them from having to travel to larger shopping centers.
Corley said the town has never leaned on the school directly for economic activity, but without the millions of dollars in revenue the town stands to lose from the school’s closure will have an impact on the local economy.
“We’re not going to see development on the next bridge or progress on the theater building anytime soon,” she said, “But, we do have to start really thinking seriously about what are new and different ways to attract business to this town. What are our unique features that we can promote?”
While the town might not be starving for student cash, there is one area where most of the impact will be directly felt. Student labor. A few businesses depend on students to perform their operations. Jessica Streets, director of the Heart + Hand House, also oversees The Market Place, a community hub that also is part grocery store. The Heart + Hand House is a nonprofit organization that’s affiliated with the United Methodist Church, and provides services for low income families in crisis.
Students are important to letting the Heart + Hand House meet its goals.
“The Garden Market is only one of the ministry programs with Heart + Hand but we do depend on staff or students,” she said. “So like the Heart + Hand thrift stores, we have a lot of students that volunteer. Same with the Christmas basket program that we do.”
Streets compared the school’s closure to the lockdown period during the COVID era.
“It’s just everybody’s up in, ‘what’s next,’’’ Ron Wilson, an employee at The Market Place, said. “I noticed some of the staff have been coming in, but kind of shocked. They don’t know what to do.”
Perhaps the biggest impact, however, will be emotional. Corley’s mother was a student at the school as was Corley herself. She said she grew up on the campus.
Jody Jimenez is the owner of a Mexican restaurant named Margaritas. She said her restaurant was a popular hangout for students seeking to unwind before or after a big test with a big pitcher of margaritas. Due to the nature of her business, she and other restaurant owners may see the biggest impact due to the school’s closure. Although her opinion regarding student labor differed from the two other businesses, her comments perhaps reflect on the divide between the school and the town that seemed to exist.
“Many of the students, I don’t feel ever worked in town,” she said. “I’ve been here for six years. This business has been here for six years. They didn’t work in town. Many of the students were patrons of mine. They spent a lot of money on my business, they were some of my best customers.”
Despite that, Jimenez said that she is confident in the business’s ability to persist. She credits the community, rather than the school itself, for the restaurant’s ability to persevere through the COVID era.
The school is still winding down its operations. It hasn’t closed down fully yet. It will be some time before anyone truly knows what kind of economic impact it has on the businesses in downtown Philippi. The only certainty anyone seems to have is how uncertain everything is. A school home to over 800 students closing is bound to have a negative impact further down the economic chain.
“You know, I’ve heard some people say that it may take a year or two, possibly more like two years before anything goes in there,” Jimenez said. “Which could be devastating to small businesses here in town.”
