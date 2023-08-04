PHILIPPI — Welcome home signs still hang on light posts, prepared to greet students that will never come. Save for some administration members, staff and a few physician assistant students, the Alderson Broaddus campus is empty.
The Higher Education Policy Commission removed the school’s ability to grant diplomas on Monday, effectively shutting the school down. The shutdown came in light of the school’s financial burden, which in 2020 reached $37 million.
The news shocked Carleen Garrett, a PA student bound for graduation at the end of August.
“It was very abrupt, we had no idea what was going on,” Garrett said. “We heard it on the news. We didn’t have any communication from the school. So, we were all really concerned because we’re about to graduate and we’re like, ‘are we able to get our diploma,’ because we’ve been working really hard for over two years now.”
Despite overcast skies and still quads, PA students could still be found working in the Myers Hall Health Sciences Center.
Garrett’s fellow classmates, Brittany Banks, Haley Montoro and Jessica Bowman also were caught by surprise. News of the closure saddens them, but it won’t affect their plans in any major way because they are already on their way to graduation.
However, it will be challenging for faculty, who still have to shepherd their students who’ve worked hard to keep on track to graduate onto other programs at different schools.
Banks cited a lack of transparency from the administration when it came to delivering the news. Bowman found out on her way to clinicals, and when she contacted the clinical team they were as surprised as Bowman was. However, she said the university was in a tough position when it came to notifying students. Banks said that the lack of transparency also caught staff by surprise.
“That’s a very conflicting idea though, just because you don’t want to say anything before anything actually happens,” Bowman said. “We’re so on top of it that we found out before they had the opportunity to say anything, so I don’t think they necessarily handled it wrong. But, I think I wish they would have said something a little bit quicker and not just our clinical team but the university as a whole.
Now that the shoe has dropped, however, they said the school administration has been more forthcoming. Alderson Broaddus has done everything in its power to ensure students are taken care of and are helping them find placements at other universities. Garrett said her department held an emotional meeting after the news dropped that focused on students who hadn’t reached graduation yet. Tears were shed at the meeting.
While the group said plenty of uncertainty exists among students, Montoro said faculty and staff have their own challenges to overcome as the university begins to shut down.
“Everyone has handled it very professionally, they’re just as uncertain about it as we are but they’ve been very communicative with us,” Montoro said. “They’ve been very compassionate and kind during this time, even though it’s hard for them. They don’t even know if they don’t have job security right now.”
Despite that, Montoro said faculty and staff are still making sure everything lines up so that her cohort can graduate and they have the best interests of the students at heart.
Cary L. Sponaugle, director of marketing and communications for the school, said that except for the PA students, no other students were on campus. Resident Attendants arrived at the beginning of the week but were sent home after around a day. Sponaugle is hard at work emailing students, adding a pop up with more information to the website and sharing financial aid information. She is doing everything she can to ensure students have the right information.
“As hard as it is on us, everything we’re trying to do is focused on the students,” Sponaugle said.
The HEPC is on site and is helping coordinate with the school. A closure is something that a school only experiences once, and although Alderson Broaddus has never dealt with it before, it’s something that the HEPC has plenty of experience with. Sponaugle said they’ve been fantastic throughout the entire ordeal.
As far as practical advice that the group of PA students could offer to their junior peers, the best thing students can do now is focus on finishing the semester, even if that’s somewhere else. Perseverance is key. Bowman recommended looking into whether student loans can be forgiven. Guidance is also available to those who seek it.
“I really think our PA team is doing their best and we all think so highly of them for everything that they’re doing for us,” Bowman said. “We know that they’re just as sad as we are just as confused and confused and conflicted. So we know they’re doing their best and we really appreciate it.”
