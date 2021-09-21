FAIRMONT — The newly reconfigured Marion Regional Development Corp. continues its forward momentum with its second official board meeting Friday. The meeting took place at the offices of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, which is presumably where MRDC will also be housed.
MRDC President Nick Fantasia confirmed that Allen Staggers has accepted the position of the organization’s new executive director. Staggers’ official start date was Sept. 8.
Formerly with Monongahela Power in roles that included economic development, corporate communications and external affairs, Staggers was often a key player in community development projects.
“I joined the MRDC board in 2011 or 2012, and I’ve been involved with economic development for a long time,” Staggers said. “So, when the county and city decided to collaborate and support MRDC, we knew the office would need to be staffed daily. Board members put their heads together and asked me if I’d be interested in taking the lead role.”
Staggers’ acceptance put a quick end to his short-lived retirement.
Board members of nonprofit organizations are typically not compensated for contributing their expertise, but their involvement is usually limited to attending meetings and acting as a conduit for interested parties to do business. However, the job of executive director requires more than just occasional meeting attendance.
Prior to asking Staggers to accept the job, board members unanimously agreed to compensate the executive director once he or she was appointed.
When the board asked Staggers to take the executive director position, it was brought up that according to MRDC bylaws, board members may not receive compensation for their work. As a result, Staggers agreed to relinquish his board position in order to accept the position of executive director. Staggers told the Times West Virginian that his monthly salary is $1,500.
“I’m thankful that Allen is willing to share his retirement with us,” Fantasia said. “We can’t afford to miss the opportunity of having him with us on a professional basis. His knowledge and his contacts are invaluable.”
“I believe we have an excellent executive director in Allen Staggers,” Marion County Commissioner and MRDC representative Linda Longstreth said. “He has a great background in economic development and will be committed to the position.”
Longstreth is in a unique position to assist with regional development. She said she looks forward to “working with representatives of the city and the chamber in large development projects that will add jobs.”
“We want to keep our young people here to raise their families,” Longstreth said. “And with more cultural things to do, it will excite more visitors to come to Marion County.”
The board members have specific roles and skills to contribute to the MRDC. But the first order of business is getting the basics in place. Namely, an office, phones, website and licensing.
“We’re getting the office up and running,” Staggers said. “Email, phone and the basics that are needed to do business. We’re figuring out a budget for a website and social media presence. We’ve talked to a couple of companies, and we’ll be getting proposals.”
Licensing through the state of West Virginia should be approved by next month, Fantasia said.
“The paperwork is in for the West Virginia Development Authority. They will approve everything at their next board meeting, which should happen in October. Then, we’ll be certified.”
Then, the real work can begin.
“Then we’ll be able to start building our inventory of sites,” Staggers said. “There’s an old saying in economic development, ‘If you don’t have a product, you don’t have a prospect.’ And for us, our products are sites and builders. We have to have these just to get things started.”
There are a few possibilities in the works, though, as the team gets its legs. “We’ve been asked to help out with a 60-space recreational vehicle campground,” Fantasia said. “This would be for people who are in RVs and need to land in a community for a week or two. This would be a 60-acre high-end club with a pool, restaurant, spa and a clubhouse.”
“It’s a $3.5 million project,” Fantasia continued.
The site hasn’t been disclosed, but that, as well as other relevant information should be available by next month’s meeting.
Fantasia also described a meeting he had with the executive team of Fairmont Medical Center. “They would like to be more involved with MRDC and the chamber,” Fantasia said. “They are planning a $110,000 renovation on Locust [Avenue].”
Other companies that have expressed an interest in locating in Marion County include an automotive manufacturer and a battery manufacturer, but details are not yet available, Fantasia said.
In his new role, Staggers said he will attend the 2021 West Virginia Economic Development Annual Fall Conference.
“With everything that’s going on, I know Allen’s going to be bombarded,” Fantasia said. “I know I already said it, but we’re lucky to have him as executive director.”
