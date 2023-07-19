FAIRMONT — The Carl Hopkins Youth Aviation Expo is anticipating its largest ever turnout this year, with approximately 700 participants enrolled for the session on Aug. 11 and 12.
The expo, held annually in Bridgeport since 2021, aims to introduce youth to the aviation industry. Director Ed Waske created the expo in memory of his friend Carl Hopkins, who founded North Central West Virginia’s first model aviation club.
Waske said that introducing children to aviation at a young age is a way to get them interested in pursuing a career in the field, which makes up a large part of North Central West Virginia’s economy.
“When you look at what this [industry is] doing, it’s just amazing for the state, and other states around us,” he said. “So many professionals in aviation all started as young kids with model aviation.”
The expo offers youth opportunities to learn about flight for basic airplanes, radio-controlled aircraft, drones, and rockets, and to participate in control line flying and a radio control flight simulator.
Participants will receive wristbands and drawstring backpacks from the event, and will also have the chance to participate in several giveaways made possible by community partners, Waske said.
At its biweekly meeting on Wednesday, the Marion County Commission approved $2,500 in funding for this year’s expo. During the meeting, Commissioner Ernie VanGilder said that he is excited to introduce youth to a field that can become a lifelong passion.
“You have to start [kids] when they’re young to get them interested in something,” he said.
Commissioner Linda Longstreth added that the expo is a “great event” that she hopes will “bring many students into the aeronautics field.”
Waske said that this programming is largely made possible through the backing of the local community. “It’s very nice to see the support that’s coming from everyone,” he said.
For Waske, raising awareness about the opportunities in his industry remains top of mind in this year’s expo. Waske noted that many individuals are unaware of the positions available in aviation and aeronautics, like support jobs.
“There’s so many jobs that are connected to it that really make themselves valuable,” he said. “It’s pretty impressive.”
