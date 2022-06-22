FAIRMONT — Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon working to enhance nonprofit organizations around the county.
The fourth annual Day of Action lead by the Tygart Valley United Way, is an international event in which residents can give back to the nonprofits in their area. There were 200 to 250 volunteers total in all of Tygart Valley United Way’s service area of Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Tucker and Randolph counties.
The day is directly tied to the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, Community Impact Director Casey Gilbert said. Businesses that have United Way campaigns have employees give part of their income to the United Way, which helps fund area nonprofits.
“So, they can see where those donor dollars are going and just be tied closer. So it’s not, you know, 10% of my pay for the week is going to this agency. It’s going to the Soup Opera, this is what the Soup Opera does and this is Misty (Tennant). So they know, and there’s a deeper connection and just more involvement and interest,” Gilbert said.
The United Way asks their funded partners to save any major restoration work they need completed until June 21 every year when they have a surplus of volunteers to help. Nearly 20 funded partners asked for volunteers. Some of the work done Tuesday included painting, cleaning, farm work, repairing Christmas lights and making summer care packages, among others. Volunteers at Mannington’s food pantry and clothes closet helped with its reopening, as it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Stepping Stones, volunteers helped construct a fire ring.
For volunteer and Fairmont Senior High music teacher Greg DeVito, he thought it would be a great opportunity for some of his Madrigal Ensemble members to get volunteer hours required for graduation and to meet new people. DeVito also said that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the new and former Madrigal members don’t know each other very well, yet.
“I thought this would be a great way for some people who are already in the group or new to the group to get to do something for the community and get to know each other at the same time,” DeVito said.
DeVito and some of the FSHS Madrigals volunteered at Friendship Fairmont, a mental health and substance abuse drop-in center located at 10 Locust Ave., to deep clean the facility.
Fairmont Senior High rising senior Madison Awbrey, who volunteered at Main Street Fairmont by painting crosswalks, said she also wanted to get volunteer hours for graduation, but after hearing a presentation from the United Way, she became especially interested in the Day of Action.
“I was just at Girl’s State and the United Way came and spoke to us about great volunteer opportunities and their different locations. I saw that the Day of Action was today, so I decided to come out to help,” Awbrey said.
Megan Cosco of MVB Bank, who worked with Awbrey, was excited to participate again this year, after volunteering at the Hope Center last year.
“It’s good to help the community and do things for people,” Cosco said.
For Chuck Vankirk, program director of Friendship Fairmont, he likes being able to meet more people in the community.
“It’s pretty awesome. ... It’s nice to kind of get to know the people in the community. A lot of people might not know that Friendship Fairmont is even a thing or they might not know exactly what we do. They’ve never been inside of our facility, but now they can get a hands-on look at it,” Vankirk said.
Friendship Fairmont works with people experiencing homelessness, primarily. They work to provide resources, housing, paperwork and anything else clients might need.
Devito agreed with Vankirk, as he had never been to Friendship Fairmont, but knows people who have benefited from their services.
Many of the volunteers, including DeVito, have been participating for years and encouraged others to get involved.
“Come out and help next year. It’s a lot of fun, you get to meet new people, you get to see different things that happen in our community. ... I feel like I’m helping them do a better job
For more information on the Tygart Valley United Way or their funded partners, visit their website or call 304-366-4550.
“It’s a great way to see what goes on in the greater Fairmont area and to give back,” DeVito said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.