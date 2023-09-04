MANNINGTON — Decked out in camo and ball caps, members of the United Mine Workers of America joined local families in celebration this weekend at the annual Marion County Labor Day Picnic.
Organizers said that more than 400 individuals attended the event over the course of the day, held in Mannington’s Hough Park Sunday afternoon.
The annual picnic aims to celebrate the labor movement in the United States and encourage community members to continue advocating for labor and union rights, said keynote speaker Brian Sanson, secretary and treasurer of the UMWA.
“This is the day that workers come together,” he said. “The corporations have the other 364 days of the year. This one’s ours.”
During his keynote address, Sanson, who grew up near Charleston, urged attendees to stand up to “corporations and right-wing politicians” who are undermining union rights nationwide.
“We need to keep in mind that unions are under assault every day,” he said. “Corporations are trying to silence our voice and our vote.”
Sanson added that threats to labor rights are most grave for Americans who are already socially and economically marginalized, including the working class and people of color.
“We must be ready to fight,” he said. This includes supporting laborers in their protests, and demanding that corporations support their workers through speaking up and taking political action.
“Never give up,” Sanson added. “We’ll never stop the fight. We’ll never break the faith. We shall never bow down to these corporate oppressors.”
The picnic is sponsored by the Marion County, West Virginia Democratic Women and the Marion County American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.
Mark Dorsey, event organizer and president of the Marion County AFL-CIO, described Sunday’s picnic as a complete success.
“What a day we have today — beautiful sunshine, plenty of people,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for much more.”
Dorsey emphasized the importance of the labor movement and labor unions in securing better working conditions for middle and lower class Americans.
He pointed to achievements like the eight-hour workday and safety precautions in the workplace as examples of labor advocacy making a difference for the working class.
“We set the bar so other people can enjoy it, too,” he said. “Because of unions, everybody gets to enjoy what they have today.”
Leaders in the local community attended the event to show their support for laborers and labor unions in the Mountain State.
W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, helped organize the first Labor Day picnic in 1996, and has played a key role in maintaining it ever since.
Caputo said that the event’s consistently high turnout speaks to residents’ commitment to empowering the working class.
“It’s a day to celebrate the things that we have in the workplace due to organized labor,” he said. “As you can see, we get a great turnout.”
Also during the picnic, Barbara Dorsey was named AFL-CIO Labor Person of the Year on the eve of her 31st anniversary with her husband Mark Dorsey.
Mark Dorsey presented the award to his wife, and spoke to her commitment to labor rights from the perspective of an advocate and mother. Barbara Dorsey “personifies the labor movement,” he said.
“I am shocked,” she said, with tears welling in her eyes. “It means a lot, and it helps you to keep on working.”
