FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University students partnered with area nonprofit organizations on Wednesday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.
The annual event is held to honor the teachings and values of the late civil rights leader, by hosting a day of service. The program kicked off at noon with opening remarks from Fairmont State Interim President Dianna Phillips and keynote speaker Pastor Leo Riley, who is a Fairmont State graduate. Riley has served as one of the senior pastors at Agape Life Ministries since 2009, along with his wife, Regina Riley.
Riley spoke about the life of King and what King would think of society today. He said King’s “I Have a Dream speech,” is coming true, but there is a long way to go.
“You have a responsibility to your brother, you have a responsibility to your sister, to your neighbor, to make sure that the dream that we’ve come to celebrate today never fails. And I’m looking now ... we’re doing so many things that are trying to bring us back to the Jim Crow Era,” Riley said.
Phillips said the day of service is a great way to honor Dr. King.
“‘... As long as there is poverty in the world, we can never be rich, as long as there is disease in the world, we can never be entirely healthy.’ Which is another way of saying then, as now, we have much work to do. We don’t have to look far to find places where our own independence can make a profound difference — that’s what this day of service is all about. Through our local volunteers, we honor the legacy of Dr. King,” Phillips said.
As an alumni, Riley said he was happy to serve as the keynote speaker.
“I was very excited to be able to talk today and I was happy to do it. I love talking to young kids and motivating them to go to the next level, as well as older people, too. We have a lot of work to do here and we can do it together,” Riley said.
Participating students visited either the Disability Action Center or Morris Park, where they worked with members of the Tygart Valley United Way, or the Marion County Historical Society Museum.
At Morris Park, students and staff helped clean up the Celebration of Lights by gathering signs. Fairmont State University junior Emily Pritt volunteered at Morris Park as an AmeriCorps member.
“I just decided to come out today to help my community and help towards my schooling,” Pritt.
At the Disability Action Center, students and staff prepared a meal with some of the DAC members and staff. Monthly, the DAC hosts a cooking class and they make anything from spaghetti to grilled cheese — anything they want, Cindy Saloky said. On Wednesday, they made banana pudding and strawberry pretzel salad.
“I always have fun in cooking class and I had some of the volunteers (from Fairmont State) take some of our places, because we’re always working with them. So, to see the interaction is really great,” Saloky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.