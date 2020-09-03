FAIRMONT — While many people will have the day off next Monday to celebrate Labor Day, one annual celebration will not take place this year due to the coronavirus COVID-19.
Mark Dorsey, Marion County AFL-CIO president, said the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus pandemic made its annual picnic held in Mannington an impossibility, so the group had to cancel the celebration altogether this year.
“Better than 20 years we have been putting on this, and this is the first time we have had to cancel it out,” Dorsey said. “It’s sad but that’s the times that we are living in right now.”
Despite the inability to hold this event, Dorsey said he hopes workers still remember the meaning of Labor Day, and the people in labor unions who shaped workers’ rights in the U.S. He said the pandemic makes some of the issues that people in unions fought for even more relevant.
“The coronavirus pandemic has presented the toughest challenge we have seen in modern history,” Dorsey said. “Across this country, millions of people have been laid off through no fault of their own.”
Despite the loss of jobs in the workforce, Dorsey said there are many things Americans can celebrate and recognize this Monday, including those who continue to work in essential jobs or those who are fulfilling their duties in another way.
“Unions fought for everything we have and made it what it is today,” Dorsey said. “The labor movement shaped our country and built the middle class, and it’s a time to remember those who paid the ultimate price, and honor those who are still working.”
Dorsey also said working parents and mothers in particular should be celebrated this year, because they may be fulfilling multiple roles even through the pandemic.
“This year, Labor Day arrives in an era of added appreciation for emergency essential workers,” Dorsey said. “One overlooked sector of the labor force that had to go above and beyond at no fault of their own during this crisis are the millions of working mothers who are balancing their careers and responsibilities at home.”
Although there won’t be a group event featuring food and guest speakers as in previous years, Dorsey said he hopes to see people who have Labor Day off take time to look back at the progress the working class has made, because it is a good opportunity to do so.
“It’s still a holiday and workers still get the day off to reflect,” Dorsey said. “Hopefully, that’s what they will do this Labor Day more than ever because it is a time to look back and see where we’re at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.