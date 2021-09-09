Barry Jon Huster Born 11/28/1947, Johnstown, Pennsylvania Died 8/26/2021, Pensacola, FL 73 years old Barry Huster (B.J.) passed away on 8/26/2021 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elizabeth Huster, and his granddaughter, Katie Shockley. B.J. is surv…