FAIRMONT — The Appalachian Soul Man, Aristotle Jones, is back with two new singles to close out the summer of 2021.
The singles, “Count on Me” and “Get What You Give,” which are set to release on Sept. 17, embody the soulful, R&B-driven style that fans have come to love and appreciate from Jones.
“Count On Me,” is a slow song that contains a deep underlying message.
“The opening line of Count On Me is based on a Martin Luther King quote, referring to the mentality that was needed during the Civil Rights Movement,” Jones said.
“When I heard that line, it stuck with me. Growing up poor and black in West Virginia, and to see the amount of love between my parents amidst the struggle to raise us right and keep us safe, I knew it took an extreme amount of trust. ‘Count On Me’ is a love song, but it’s also a promise, or vow to remember to love in spite of hardships.”
The second single, “Get What You Give” is an up-tempo piece infused with remnants of funk and jazz. Boasting a silky trumpet feature by fellow Go 1st artist CJ Rhen, “Get What You Give” presents a nostalgic attitude that has listeners grooving for nearly four minutes.
To support the releases, on Sept. 11, Aristotle will host the inaugural Sounds Good To Me Festival at Palatine Park in Fairmont. Kicking off at 3 p.m., the festival will feature a headlining set by Jones and other notable Appalachian songwriters and artists.
Admission is free and attendees of all ages are welcome to join in this family-friendly event.
To learn more about Aristotle Jones and his upcoming releases, visit his website at or see his feature on the Mon Hills Music Group.
