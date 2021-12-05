FAIRMONT — There’s a mission in Marion County to make sure every child has a happy Christmas.
ConCerned Bikers of WV completed its annual toy drive Saturday at Family Dollar in East Fairmont. Thousands of dollars’ worth of brand new toys were collected and taken to the Marion County Courthouse, where bikers handed off the gifts to a crew from Salvation Army.
“We collected about 500-plus toys,” ConCerned Bikers of WV Vice President Princess Davis said.
“The original toy run was started by Drexel ‘Youngen’ and Lynn Swiger in 1990,” Davis said. “They were the were the original owners of Thinkin Ink Tattoo shop who enjoyed riding motorcycles. Marion County didn’t have a toy run, so they elected to start one to contribute to the community.”
When Youngen died in 2008, the toy run lapsed. Then, in 2015, ConCerned Bikers of WV started the tradition again, and it’s been going strong since.
When bikers participate in “runs,” they usually pay a fee, then ride to several area businesses to collect poker chips or playing cards at each stop. At the end of the day, the bikers gather to see who gathered the best poker hand or dice roll. The winners are awarded cash prizes, and the entire posse enjoys dinner or cold beverages.
Area businesses are set up as donation centers to collect toys from area residents. The toys are held until volunteers from CBWV pick them up. There are currently about 15 active members of CBWV.
This year, toys were collected at East Side Family Dollar on East Park Avenue; All Events WV LLC, an event-planning business; and Rachel’s TLC Grooming.
The Salvation Army will distribute the toys.
Since shopping and other restrictions have been relaxed since last December, the bikers saw a bigger haul this year.
“We saw an increase this year from last year,” Davis said. “Last year, we had less participation due to COVID. This year, more people were out and about.”
ConCerned Bikers of WV was first organized in 1983 as a way to encourage safety for riders and awareness for motorists. As a nonprofit, the organization is often involved in community events.
