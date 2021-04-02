FAIRMONT — Pierpont Community & Technical College has teamed up with a foundation to offer a unique hands-on opportunity for students ages 12-16 this summer.
Pierpont Maker Camp is a 5-day summer that allows kids to learn about various types of manufacturing through hands-on activities, company tours, guest speakers, and more.
To bring the camp to Fairmont, Pierpont partnered with the Elgin, Illinois-based Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, Fabricators & Manufacturers Association Foundation, which is the nonprofit charitable arm of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association.
The camp will take place at Pierpont’s Advanced Technology Center in Fairmont from June 14-18 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. The goal of the Maker Camp is to get young minds excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics along with entrepreneurship.
A limited number of family members may attend a certificate of completion ceremony on the camp's final day.
“It is important to expose students early to STEM careers and opportunities right here in West Virginia and to introduce them to options for education and careers in the area that they may not have thought of otherwise,” said Martina Bachlechner, the camp director who also serves as Pierpont's coordinator for STREAM, science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics.
The price for the Pierpont Maker Camp is $100 with lunch, a T-shirt, microcontrollers, and other materials provided. Scholarships are available based on need. This camp is in-person and will follow all COVID protocols recommended for schools by the Marion County Board of Education, the State of West Virginia, and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Registration is available online at https://sites.google.com/a/pierpont.edu/pierpontctc-maker-camp/.
Priority will be given to applications received on or before April 30. For additional information, send an email to maker.pierpont@gmail.com.
