FAIRMONT — Since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, Marion County residents have used social media to discuss their feelings about the riot.
One user, Rick Starsick, of Fairmont, said when he saw what happened on TV, even though he thought something like that was possible, he was in shook and couldn’t believe it.
“I blame the inability of many people to use reasoning and proper research skills and it shows that the power of the internet has not only went to the positive in helping society to connect but to the negative to where people believe the first thing they hear and see,” he said.
Starsick said social media has exposed the need for civics education. He said if something doesn’t seem like it sounds true for people, they should take five minutes and look around for the answer. He also said he really believes that social media has demonized journalists.
“That is wrong because journalists are on the front lines and they are really the first line of defense for liberty,” said Starsick.
Starsick said in uniting the nation, people will need to do away with talking and listen more to others.
“By that I don’t mean hearing in ‘what am I going to say next’ I mean listen and process and speak in civil and logical tones,” he said.
He went on to say that people will have to look beyond what they believe as “common sense” as in aligning it with what they already believe without looking any further.
Michelle Tesla, of Enterprise, said she believes that Donald Trump was to blame for the insurrection that occurred on Capitol Hill.
“I believe some were merely there to protest and had no clue what they signed up for,” she said.
She believes the events that transpired are a scar on American history.
“I cried watching people remove our American flag and replace it with Trump’s. There’s no dignity in following a man at the expense of your country,” she said.
She went on to say that the division in the country is disparaging. Tesla believes that the president needs to be punished for what transpired as the Capitol last week.
“His endangerment of Mike Pence was frightening. Pence proved the majority of both parties care for their country. May we recognize those who don’t and vote them out,” said Tesla.
Steve Richardson, of Faimront, said unfortunately, in this world, among every different group of people, there are those that take every opportunity to use violence of any form.
“Those protesting the politicians’ lack of concern for their opinion, were doing so peacefully, until these illegal acts were committed at the Capitol,” he said.
Richardson believes many are using this to scream their hatred for another person so loudly as to attempt to blame him for their actions.
“Each of us are responsible for our own actions, the words of another person do not make anyone do something that they wouldn’t have found an excuse to do anyway,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.